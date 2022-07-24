One person life-flighted after four vehicle crash on Tiny Town Road

Tiny Town Road was shut down between Tara Boulevard and Tweleve Oaks Boulevard after a four vehicle crash this morning.

Clarksville Police Department report that the crash took place at 6:37 a.m.

One person has been life-flighted to Nashville following the crash. No information about the condition of the person is available at this time.

The status of the other individuals injured in the crash in unknown.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact FACT Investigator Crosby at 931-648-0656, ext. 5336.