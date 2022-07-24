VIDEO: Crooks in car mow down beloved Bronx deli clerk walking to work, then rob him while he’s unconscious

A crew of crooks rammed their car into a hardworking deli worker crossing a Bronx street — and then snatched his fanny pack as he lay unconscious on the pavement, shocking video released by the NYPD Sunday shows.

The 39-year-old victim was on his way to work at 35 Bus Stop Deli in Morrisania, where he was known by co-workers as “David,” when he was struck and robbed. He wore his black fanny pack wherever he went, his colleagues said.

The attack left him clinging to life.

“It was heartbreaking,” his boss, deli owner Nayf Aodi, told the Daily News. “It was so, so sad. I couldn’t believe it.”

The victim was crossing E. 169th St. near Home St., just steps from the deli in Foxhurst, about 6:40 a.m. Saturday when the driver of a black four-door sedan vaulted the median and barreled into him, cops said.

The impact flipped the man into the air before he landed on the median, the video shows.

One of the crooks dashed out of the car and snatched his fanny pack and another item from the critically hurt victim.

The robber ran off only to return and callously flip the unconscious victim over to rifle through his pockets, the video shows. An accomplice stood and watched while the driver remained behind the wheel.

The muggers drove off and have not been caught.

Medics rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he remained in critical condition Sunday.

Aodi said the victim is in “bad condition” and suffered a brain injury.

“He was a good worker,” Aodi said. “We used to laugh together.”

David’s co-workers describe him as a kind soul with a keen sense of humor, someone who fit right into their small work family. The deli is a community hub, and its owners often extend credit to neighbors who can’t afford to buy essentials.

“I’d see him every morning for my coffee and cigarette. I owed him 10 dollars,” said customer Marcella Jones, who lives around the corner. “He looked out for everybody in this neighborhood. ... Any time you’re out of food, you short on money, whatever, he’s the one to help out.”

Jones didn’t see the crime. “If I could’ve come out maybe 10 minutes earlier I could’ve caught it or stopped it,” she lamented.

David and co-worker Luis Velazquez closed the store Friday night and were planning to work the morning shift Saturday. David came in earlier, while Velazquez arrived at 8 a.m., an hour and 20 minutes after the callous crime.

“We’re his friends. He’s our brother, friend, co-worker,” said Velazquez. “He’s everything. I’m speechless. I can’t believe it.”

David never smokes or drinks, and loves animals, the owner’s son, Khaled Alawdi, said. Just two weeks ago, he found a malnourished kitten on the street and started feeding it.

“He is a nice co-worker and a great person,” Alawdi said. “We’d always be laughing.”

David moved to the U.S. as a child, but his parents still live in Guatemala and his brother lives in South Carolina. He was once married but is separated from his wife.

“I really want to make sure he’s OK,” said Aodi, who is cutting short a trip to Michigan to check on David’s well-being. “We worked together, we ate together, we laughed together.”

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the crooks and tracking them down. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.