ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Led By Donkeys slam Dover chaos with another genius video

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4doQlp_0gr2MVXs00

Led By Donkeys have returned with another anti-government viral video, this time, targeting the ongoing chaos at Dover.

Traffic has been backed up for days, and there's speculation that Brexit could be to blame for the delayed crossings.

In the new video, politicians including Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg appear on the side of a truck, defending how Brexit would allow the UK to take back control of borders.

Ironically, the truck is parked in one of the many long queues at Dover, where lorries are seen stretching for miles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brexit bad for business, says Tory mayor

Brexit is bad for business, the Conservative mayor for the West Midlands has said.Speaking on Radio 4’s PM programme, Andy Street told presenter Evan Davis that there had been “some consequences” on business in his region as a result of Brexit.Mr Street said:  “Business is telling me that there are some consequences and if you look at this region, our deterioration in the export performance is definitely partly to do with that [Brexit].“Partly it’s to do with global supply chains as well, but I’m not being naive about that, that’s what I hear from businesses day after day.”He went on...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Female crane operator who became a TikTok star after posting videos of herself working is killed when high winds topple her 40ft crane to the ground in Russia

A female crane operator who became a TikTok star with videos of herself working has died after high winds toppled her 40-foot crane to the ground. Single mother-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, was killed instantly in the accident when her cabin smashed to the ground in Tyumen, a major oil hub in Russia.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Mountains of clothes washed up on Ghana beach show cost of fast fashion

Huge piles of discarded clothes line a beach in Accra, capital of Ghana.The rags started life thousands of miles from the Gulf of Guinea and their coming to rest on this West African coast reflects the shortcomings of a huge global trade buoyed by fast fashion.Ghana is the third-largest importer of second-hand clothing in the world and its market for used garments is so strong that traders of new lines struggle to compete. Second-hand clothes enter the country from distributors abroad – Britain and the US are the biggest players – and are sold in bulk to local dealers before...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Government’s rail cuts ‘letting down North and Midlands’ as MPs urge rethink

MPs have urged the government to reconsider its cuts to rail projects across the north and midlands – warning that ministers are "letting down" the regions.The government's integrated rail plan published in November scrapped a planned high-speed line from Birmingham to Leeds and watered down proposals for a new east-west rail corridor across the north.Ministers have also rejected calls for a new station in Bradford, and earlier this year cut back planned HS2 services to Scotland by scrapping the so-called "Golborne link" without proposing an alternative. In a new report released on Wednesday the transport select committee said the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Labour sacks frontbencher Sam Tarry after he defies picket line ban

Labour has sacked shadow frontbencher Sam Tarry after he defied Sir Keir Starmer’s ban on joining picket lines in support of striking rail workers.The party said Mr Tarry, the shadow transport minister, had been “removed from the frontbench”, saying it took seriously “any breach of collective responsibility”.Mr Tarry stood alongside striking workers at London’s Euston station on Wednesday morning, despite Sir Keir’s orders to stay away from the demonstrations.A Labour spokesperson said: “The Labour Party will always stand up for working people fighting for better pay, terms and conditions at work.“This isn’t about appearing on a picket line.“Members of the...
KEIR STARMER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dover#Uk
The Independent

Camilla highlights the importance of reading

The Duchess of Cornwall has described reading as the “foundation of learning” and revealed her grandchildren “teach her things”.Camilla’s comments were made during her visit to Cornwall last week when she toured a school in her role as patron of the charity Silver Stories, which encourages young people to read to the elderly.She spoke to Dame Esther Rantzen, a trustee of the charity, who joined the duchess at Charlestown School in St Austell, and the interview will be broadcast later on BBC Morning Live on BBC One.“I think all the young children need their confidence boosted especially to read, which...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer backs extra bank holiday if Lionesses win Euro 2022 final

The country should get an extra bank holiday if England women’s national football team win in the Euros final, Sir Keir Starmer has said.The Labour leader reportedly backs a “day of celebration” if the Lionesses claim victory at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Sunday.It comes after they beat Sweden, the highest-ranked team in the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 competition, 4-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday.Speaking about calls for a Bank Holiday, Sir Keir told the Mirror: “The whole country will be roaring on the Lionesses in the final on Sunday.“They have already done us proud, but if they win it...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Independent

Zelensky says he does not want Boris Johnson to ‘disappear’

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he does not want Boris Johnson to “disappear” after he stands down as Prime Minister.The Ukrainian President noted he has “no right” to interfere in the UK’s domestic affairs, but claimed he would like Mr Johnson to “be somewhere in politics in a position to be someone”.Mr Zelensky made his remarks during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he appeared alongside his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska.The interview will be aired in full on TalkTV tonight at 8pm.On whether he would support a campaign to have Mr Johnson back as prime minister, Mr Zelensky...
POLITICS
The Independent

32% of girls ‘cannot access period products at school’ despite Government schemes

Almost a third of girls and young women in the UK cannot access free period products at their school or college, despite Government schemes being in place for several years, research suggests.Some 32% of girls and young women said they could not access free menstrual products at their school or college because they were unavailable, according to a survey commissioned by Girlguiding.The charity is calling on the Department of Education (DfE) to fully evaluate England’s Period Products Scheme and make it permanent.Currently, the scheme is only available until July 2022, but the DfE said it is “in the process of...
EDUCATION
The Independent

What the papers say – July 28

The RMT dispute, energy bills and the drought are among the topics on Thursday’s papers. The Guardian and the i both lead on a threat of a general strike from RMT head Mick Lynch. Predictions that energy bills could rise to an average of £500 a month are front...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK coastal areas ‘at risk from extreme storm surges’ as sea levels rise 16.5cm since 1990s

Sea levels in the UK have risen by around 16.5cm since the 1990s, putting more coastal areas at risk from larger and more frequent storm surges, according to a new report published by the Royal Meteorological Society.Sea levels continue to rise due to an increased rate of ice loss from the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets, glacier mass loss and the warming of the ocean, the 2021 State of the UK Climate report says.The report adds that 2021 would have been considered one of the warmest on record only a generation ago, but was near average for the period between...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Electricity margins could be ‘tight’ this winter, grid firm says

Britain’s electricity supply might be tight at times this winter, the body that is tasked with balancing the grid has said.The Electricity System Operator (ESO) forecast that margins might narrow significantly towards the very end of the year, but it believes it should be able to keep the lights on.“Our operational modelling indicates that there could be some tight periods this winter, which are most likely to occur in the first half of December,” it said in a report issued ahead of winter.The grid needs to make sure that it has enough electricity generators ready to go when demand for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Unremarkable’ 2021 would have been one of hottest on record before 1990 – study

Last year’s “unremarkable” temperatures would have been near record-breaking only a few decades ago, showing how the UK climate is changing, the Met Office has said.The latest annual report on the state of the UK’s climate – led by the Met Office – looks at temperature, rainfall and sunshine for 2021, as well as seasonal changes such as trees coming into leaf.It also highlights extreme weather events last year, such as a new Northern Ireland temperature record in July, exceptional rain in October and Storm Arwen, which caused widespread disruption, brought down millions of trees, and caused deaths when it...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Lack of support for menopausal women driving them out of jobs, warn MPs

A lack of support for women going through the menopause in the workplace is driving female workers out of their jobs and prompting the UK economy to “haemorrhage talent”, MPs warned in a damning new report.The research, carried out by the Women and Equalities Committee in the Commons, suggested employers’ dearth of provision for menopausal women will have repercussions on the gender pay and pension gaps, as well as the amount of women taking up senior leadership roles.MPs called for a menopause ambassador to be appointed in an attempt to stop the high numbers of #women leaving the workplace.The report...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy