Premier League

Everton at Blackpool: Starting lineups & How to watch | Back three again

By Calvin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeels strange to say, but the pressure is already mounting on Everton and Lampard to put in a decent performance today. The manager has chosen to go back to his back three today. Everton. Blackpool. Let’s just say Everton’s pre-season has not gone in a manner that will reassure...

Southampton confirm signing of Sekou Mara from Bordeaux

After reaching an agreement in principle last week, Southampton confirmed on Monday the signing of Sékou Mara from Girondins de Bordeaux on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance. Mara is a product of the Paris Saint-Germain, Boulogne-Billancourt and Bordeaux youth academies, the latter where he joined in 2017...
Blackpool 2-4 Everton | Three Takeaways From First Preseason Win For the Blues

I’ve not been too excited at the prospect of Everton employing a back three system for the upcoming season and didn’t see much to change my mind as the team kicked off their two-game tour of the United States with a 2-0 loss to Arsenal. However, a much worse performance in the next match, against MLS outfit Minnesota United laid bare the problems facing Frank Lampard if he attempts to go with his preferred 4-3-3 formation. Simply put, without significant additions to the squad between now and the opening of the Premier League campaign on August 6th, the team cannot play the system the manager wants. Consequently, it was unsurprising to see the Blues come out at Bloomfield Road in a 3-4-3 (or 5-4-1) setup. Against an admittedly weaker opponent, in middling Championship side Blackpool, the plan worked a treat.
Rumour Mongering: Juventus Make Formal Offer for Firmino

We’re still sobbing over Sadio Mané so it seems rude to have to even consider another departure. But Juventus doesn’t care about our feelings and seems insistent on trying to make us cry even more. Per Juventus source, Tutto Juve, the Italian club has already made a formal £19.5m for Roberto Firmino which the Liverpool higher ups were less than happy about. According to them, Juventus is still making moves, however, and is willing to make a higher offer if it means they can sign the Brazilian international.
Town End 2022/23 Preview: Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall

Dana Malt (@danamalt) is a writer and podcaster for The Boro Breakdown (@boro_breakdown). How excited are you by the arrival of Ryan Giles and Zack Steffen?. Zack Steffen is a statement signing - one that signals Boro’s intent for the upcoming season. I’m reluctant to form too big of an opinion on a goalkeeper given our last two, but he does fit the sweeper-keeper style that Chris Wilder wants, which is a big tick in the box. Pep Guardiola trusted him to be number two to Ederson for a few seasons, so surely it’s a case of third time lucky in the goalkeeper department.
What If Leicester City Don’t Sign Any Players This Summer?

You might not be aware of the fact that Leicester City are the only team in the top European leagues not to make a signing so far during this summer’s window. You might not be, but you probably are. It’s no secret that things have been moving slowly on Filbert Way.
Wednesday July 27th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Starting XI: Will newcomer Max Thompson come into the reckoning tonight?

Saturday’s game had some positives and negatives. We played well in spells, poorly in others, created chances, didn’t take them, and ultimately shot ourselves in the foot. If this game was more than 48 hours after Accrington, I think we’d maybe see a few more players who’d played on Saturday given another 45 minutes, but it’s not.
Match Preview: Hartlepool United v Sunderland - Final step before the real business begins!

Tickets: Tickets are available here. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available here. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out the player ratings after the full-time whistle at www.RokerReport.com!
Chelsea exit rumors: Timo Werner to RB Leipzig; Kepa Arrizabalaga to Napoli?

As much as Chelsea may be struggling to close deals for incoming players, at least in some situations, those problems are nothing compared to our inability to offload players surplus to requirements. While we were able to figure out a solution for Romelu Lukaku, the squad remains bloated and full of seemingly unmotivated (but highly paid) players who are just going through the motions at the moment.
Sports
Liverpool’s Luke Chambers Pens New Contract

Liverpool FC has announced that defender Luke Chambers is extending his stay on Merseyside, a relationship that has been in place since the youngster was 6 years old. The youngster recently impressed during the club’s tour of Southeast Asia, making appearances against Manchester United in Bangkok, Thailand, and Crystal Palace in Singapore.
Should Manchester City Give Up on Cucurella?

So far this summer, Manchester City have claimed their main targets. Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega Moreno have all signed for the blues, but one vital component is missing – the left-back slot. Brighton’s Marc Cucurella was identified early on by Pep Guardiola, and despite City’s interest...
Fan Focus: Hartlepool fan Mark gives us the lowdown on Sunderland’s opponents

Matthew Crichton: Paul Hartley was appointed as Hartlepool’s new manager earlier this summer, how did supporters view that given his lack of experience in English football?. Mark Carroll: Paul Hartley’s appointment was met with approval from Pools fans, he was mentioned by the press in the early stages of the interview stage.
Harvey Elliott: Our Main Concern Was Our Ability To Finish

Preseason is afoot, my friends, and that includes meaningless losses in preparation of meaningful wins during the real season. The Reds were defeated by RB Salzburg on Wednesday by one goal, when the old problem of lacking finishes reared it’s ugly head once more. Not to worry, there’s plenty of time to work on that particular problem, right? Well, with the Community Shield on the upcoming Saturday, maybe not.
Everton looking to bring back two former players

You could make an argument that Everton never really replaced either Ross Barkley or Idrissa Gueye as they fell away from top six contenders to relegation candidates in the last five years. Both players were sorely missed during that sharp decline, with the local-born Barkley’s goals and creativity and the Senegal international Gana’s tenacious tackling going away contributing to the Blues downfall.
Chelsea ‘tired’ of waiting for Jules Koundé as Barcelona inch closer — reports

Nearly twenty years ago, an episode of the seminal HBO show “Sex and the City” brought the phrase “he’s just not that into you” into (American) public consciousness. A popular self-improvement book of dating advice and a less popular movie of the same name followed not long after. Todd Boehly was probably not the target audience for any of those, but surely he’s quite aware of the concept. And that should allow him to see that Jules Koundé, like Raphinha and Matthijs De Ligt before him, is just not that into us.
