If you're one of the one in 20 people in America who have Celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, or one of the 25% of Americans who choose not to eat gluten, then you've probably noticed something exciting in the past few years (via University of Nebraska-Lincoln). Unlike in the past when making homemade gluten-free bread was many peoples' only option, these days consumers can find tons of variety at the grocery. According to Grandview Research, the global gluten-free products market is worth $5.9 billion, and it's expected to grow 9.8% a year through 2030. There's a lot more to choose from at the store these days than just gluten-free multigrain bread and crackers, and the options seem to keep coming.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO