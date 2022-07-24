Detroit police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

DETROIT (WWJ) -- It's been a week since a Detroit family has been in touch with their loved one and now the police are asking for tips from the community. Police officials say 51-year-old Kevin Barnes was last seen on Tuesday, July 19, at approximately 11 p.m. on the 15800 block of Archdale, just east of the Southfield Freeway on the city's northwest side.

