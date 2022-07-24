ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47EvKP_0gr2J2Nv00

NEW YORK (AP) — T- Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class action lawsuit filed after the company disclosed last August that personal data like social security numbers had been stolen in a cyberattack.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday , the mobile phone company said the funds would pay for claims by class members, the legal fees of plaintiffs’ counsel and the costs of administering the settlement. It also said it would spend $150 million next year and in 2023 to fortify its data security and other technologies.

T-Mobile said the settlement contains no admission of liability, wrongdoing or responsibility by any of the defendants.

Woman blames social-media ‘trend’ after would-be thieves attempt to steal Kia by exploiting security flaw

The company said that it expects court approval of the terms of the settlement as early as December 2022.

Nearly 80 million U.S. residents were affected by the breach. In addition to Social Security numbers, other information breached included names and information from driver’s licenses or other identification.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after acquiring rival Sprint in 2020. It reported having a total of 102.1 million U.S. customers after the merger.

T-Mobile said it expects to record a total pre-tax charge of roughly $400 million in the second quarter of this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina couple delivers missing FedEx packages

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A couple in Denton went the extra mile to deliver missing FedEx packages to neighbors. The packages were discovered over the weekend on Johnson Road in front of a driveway near wooded areas and in ditches. A gift giver made the rounds to some Davidson County homes, but it wasn’t a […]
DENTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Data Breach#Mobile Phone#Kia#Social Security#At T#Sprint
Fox 46 Charlotte

Unresponsive man found floating down SC lake

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials found a man floating face down Sunday night in Lake Keowee. According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, 911 received a call reporting a boating accident or drowning at 10:45 p.m. Once emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they located the man...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Fox 46 Charlotte

Ex set wrong house on fire, Rowan Co. Sheriff says

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman who allegedly was attempting to set her ex-boyfriend’s house on fire set the wrong house on fire, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 a.m. last Friday to a home in Rowan County’s Gold Hill community. Detectives […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

50K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy