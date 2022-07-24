ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Ellendale area on Saturday night.

On July 23, 2022, at approximately 10:05 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord, operated by a 28-year-old male of Georgetown, DE was traveling northbound on N. Dupont Boulevard in the right lane approximately a half mile south of Beach Highway at a high rate of speed. At this time, a 2016 Ford Explorer was unoccupied and disabled on a private drive east of N. Dupont Boulevard. The operator of Accord made an aggressive lane change, from the right lane to the left lane to avoid striking a vehicle traveling in front of it and lost control. The Accord began to rotate in a clockwise direction and traveled off the east edge of roadway where it struck the right side of the disabled Explorer.

The 28-year-old operator of the Accord was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. Impairment of part of the operator appears to be a factor. Toxicology results are pending at this time.

The 19-year-old front seat passenger of the Accord who was not restrained, was airlifted to Christiana Hospital, where he was admitted with serious injuries.

The 33-year-old rear seat passenger of the Accord, who was not restrained, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next-of-kin.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the collision was being investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police , by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 072422  0824

-End-

