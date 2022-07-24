ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Man arrested after shooting 40-year-old in the back on city’s North Side, police say

By Rylee Kirk
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after police say he shot a 40-year-old in the back on the North Side of the city Saturday night. Ghad Ishimwe, 23, shot the man in the...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 1

 

