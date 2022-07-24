ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Jewish Council of North Central Florida names Linda Maurice new executive director

By Aida Mallard, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago

Linda Maurice was recently named the new executive director of the Jewish Council of North Central Florida, the umbrella organization for the diverse Jewish Communities of Gainesville, Ocala and surrounding area with a main focus on fundraising and programming, both locally and virtually.

“The JCNCF has a long, and impressive history of community work and philanthropy, not just in the local Jewish Gainesville and Ocala communities, but also the greater, diverse community,” Maurice said. “Additionally, the community avidly supports important Jewish organizations, both regionally and worldwide. I am excited and honored to be a part of this wonderful organization’s mission and future.”

Originally from New York, Maurice comes to the JCNCF with a diverse background. For the last 15 years she has been affiliated with the Nova Southeastern University Lifelong Learning Institute in Fort Lauderdale where for the last 11 years she has served as institute director. Previously, she worked in public relations for the David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie.

City Commission:Gainesville could soon not investigate pregnancy outcomes, cover expenses for abortion

Alachua County:School Board adopts resolution to promote gun safety

Before moving to Florida 2000, Maurice lived in Jerusalem for many years where she primarily worked in television news production. JCNCF board president Debby Kinman-Ford says “Maurice’s extensive background working with Jewish communities, her time in Israel and her dynamic personality will make for an exciting new pathway for the JCNCF. Her enthusiasm and energy will allow us to continue to move the JCNCF forward and create programs and initiatives to a broader section of our Jewish community.”

Locally the JCNCF runs educational and social programs for all ages. Some of the programs include the PJ Library, which sends free books celebrating Jewish values and culture to families with young children; events commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah); Israeli Independence Day, and the Annual Jewish Film Festival, organized in collaboration with the University of Florida Center for Jewish Studies.

JCNCF raises funds for The Jewish Federations of North America which distributes funds as needed through the Joint Distribution Committee, a leading global Jewish humanitarian organization, and, The Jewish Agency for Israel, which works to ensure a vibrant Jewish future around the world.

Both organizations have created urgent campaigns to help Jews in Ukraine during the current war. The JCNCF directly supports two organizations in Israel: The Jaffa Institute, helping underserved families in Jaffa-Tel Aviv, and The Beit Ruth Educational and Therapeutic Village, which is a home and innovative community for abused and neglected women and girls in Afula, Israel.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Several residents voice their thoughts, concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s growth

In response to recent letters that discussed the rapid growth of Ocala/Marion County, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns on the topic. “I agree wholeheartedly with Mr. Brian Donnelly and others that Ocala is growing too fast and too large. I’m a native – been here since 1946 and I don’t like what I see happening one bit. Ocala used to be a lovely little place and now it’s just a monster to try to get around in. Stop this crap and take care of your true friends in the community,” says Ocala resident Kay Voge.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

University of Florida seeks to hire hundreds of employees in dining job fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “We offer great benefits.”. University of Florida dining and their partner, Chartwells, hosted a career fair at the Hilton University of Florida conference center. The university is hiring all campus dining positions. Vice President of Dining Service Operations, Andrew Lipson, said potential employees can be...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Ocala, FL
Government
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Ocala, FL
City
Davie, FL
Gainesville, FL
Society
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Ocala, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
ocala-news.com

Back to School Community Giveback event being held this weekend throughout Marion County

Thousands of Marion County students will receive free backpacks filled with supplies this weekend during the first-ever Community Giveback event. The event, which is supported by Thaddeus Bullard (a.k.a. WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil) and his Bullard Family Foundation, will take place at seven locations throughout Marion County on Saturday, July 30.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

County’s WEC Jockey Club decision appealed

Several adjacent or nearby landowners and a group dedicated to preserving the area’s rural farmland have filed an appeal challenging Marion County’s recent approval of a rezoning request by the developers of the WEC (World Equestrian Center) Jockey Club. Several of the parties have also filed a request...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish History#Jewish Agency For Israel#Jews#Community Center#City Commission#School Board#Jcncf Board
villages-news.com

Voters should demand the truth about candidates’ records

I do not live in The Villages, but I live in the 7th District and I am a U.S. Navy veteran who wants transparency in the 7th District race. Anyone can claim they are heroes, few can prove it. Voters in Florida’s 7th Congressional District (Northeast of Orlando stretching to...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says Marion County’s growth is threatening rural way of life

Unfortunately, Marion County is under siege it seems. Our schools are at capacity or overcrowded, with no funds to build new ones. Our farmland preservation area is under attack with the help of our own county commission. We are threatened with a turnpike destroying our resources and our beautiful farms. We have the lowest health stats in the state. We have a lack of affordable housing, a lack of leadership, and a lack of social justice.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

County commission candidate Poole rubs in old wounds to disparage opponent

Editor’s note: This article contains graphic language that could be offensive or disturbing to some readers. An issue that many in Ocala might prefer to keep in the past has re-emerged in the run-up to the Aug. 23 Republican primary election in the Marion County District 4 commission race: allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation from 2016 against then-Police Chief Greg Graham.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
News Break
Politics
Villages Daily Sun

Club supports Villagers who take trips on their own

Lauren Sharp has a passion for solo adventures and wants to help others who have it too. She started the Solo Traveling Villagers club to support residents who want to take trips on their own. “I was surprised people had the same needs and didn’t know how to get them...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Farm Share will have a drive-thru-only food distribution

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Gainesville area on Wednesday. The event starts at 8 a.m. and will run until supplies are out. It will be located at 405 CR 40 in Inglis. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.
GAINESVILLE, FL
moderncampground.com

Sunlight Resorts Opens Champions Run Ocala Luxury RV Resort

According to a press release, Sunlight Resorts has opened its second marquee resort, Champions Run Ocala Luxury RV Resort (Florida). Located in the Horse Capital of the World, the resort was built from the ground up to offer premier outdoor hospitality with outstanding modern amenities. The property features 482 RV...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Another ‘white road’ through historic Royal

We are a community of “Royal People”, thriving on the land passed down to us from our Freedmen Ancestors. In 1964, the I-75 corridor split our community in half. Prior to I-75, Royal was a close-knit community with cool, sandy, and canopy roads. School children safely walked from the east and west sides of the community to school in the middle of the community.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy