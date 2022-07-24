ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — T- Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class action lawsuit filed after the company disclosed last August that personal data like social security numbers had been stolen in a cyberattack.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday , the mobile phone company said the funds would pay for claims by class members, the legal fees of plaintiffs’ counsel and the costs of administering the settlement. It also said it would spend $150 million next year and in 2023 to fortify its data security and other technologies.

T-Mobile said the settlement contains no admission of liability, wrongdoing or responsibility by any of the defendants.

The company said that it expects court approval of the terms of the settlement as early as December 2022.

Nearly 80 million U.S. residents were affected by the breach. In addition to Social Security numbers, other information breached included names and information from driver’s licenses or other identification.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after acquiring rival Sprint in 2020. It reported having a total of 102.1 million U.S. customers after the merger.

T-Mobile said it expects to record a total pre-tax charge of roughly $400 million in the second quarter of this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Yelp says this is the best place to get cheesecake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — “The [cheese]cake is a lie.” Yes, we know that’s not how the saying goes, but any chance I can make a Portal reference, I will. It’s no fib to say that cheesecake is a great dessert. Texture, flavor, and versatility; cheesecake has it all. In honor of this food, Yelp has released a report, looking at which places serve the best cheesecake in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
T-Mobile agrees to settle cyberattack lawsuit for $350M

July 23 (UPI) -- T-Mobile on Friday agreed to a $350 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit stemming from the 2021 cyberattack in which data relating to 76 million people was stolen. The second-largest mobile carrier in the United States also agreed to spend $150 million to increase its data...
BUSINESS
Rain chances return over North Texas weekend as July ends

DALLAS (KDAF) — As the North Texas heat continues during the work week some much-needed and wanted rain could return over the weekend Friday-Saturday. NWS Fort Worth reports a weak cold front will be approaching the Red River which in turn will bring some low rain chances to the region. “Low rain chances will return to North Texas at the end of the week as a weak cold front approaches the area. The greatest chances will be on Friday and Saturday,” the center said.
DALLAS, TX
