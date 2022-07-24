ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Taco Bell manager in Dallas poured boiling water on customers, lawsuit alleges

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IevGW_0gr2HM1c00

DALLAS — A lawsuit filed against Taco Bell alleges that a Dallas store manager poured boiled water over two customers after they complained about an incorrect order.

According to the lawsuit, filed July 13 in the 14th Judicial District Court in Dallas County, customers Brittany Davis and a minor identified in court documents as C.T., allege that Taco Bell did not properly train or vet its employees, according to The Dallas Morning News. The 19-page lawsuit lists Taco Bell and its parent company, Yum! Brands, local franchisee North Texas Bells and two employees who are not identified by name and seeks more than $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit, filed by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and attorney Paul Grinke, alleges that Taco Bell and its employees displayed gross negligence and hiring negligence, USA Today reported.

The incident occurred on June 17 after Davis and C.T. went through the Taco Bell drive-thru and received their $31 order wrong three times, the lawsuit states.

The two went into the restaurant to resolve the order, and Crump said they were locked inside the restaurant by employees, KXXV-TV reported.

The alleged attack occurred after Davis spoke with employees for about 10 minutes, the lawsuit states.

“Instead of simply correcting the order, a Taco Bell employee threatened to fight C.T., a minor, and the Taco Bell store manager violently and without warning poured a bucket of boiling water over C.T.’s and Brittany’s heads, shoulders, breasts and legs, causing excruciating second- and third-degree burns on their bodies,” the lawsuit states.

A 2½-minute video released by the plaintiffs’ attorneys, shows 12 different camera angles in and outside the restaurant, the Morning News reported. The video shows Davis and C.T. standing at the counter.

As Davis speaks with a woman behind the cash register, an employee in the kitchen grabs a pitcher and fills it with water, according to the video. The employee briefly sets the pitcher on a counter as steam rises from it. Then the employee picks up the pitcher and walks to the front counter, throwing the water toward Davis and C.T., according to the video.

In a statement Saturday, Taco Bell said the company takes the “safety and the wellbeing of team members and customers seriously.” The company said it was in contact with the franchise owner and operator of the location but that it could not comment on any specifics about the lawsuit.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Ms. Jamie
3d ago

the police should have been called and the employees who locked them inside should be arrested for kidnapping and the one who threw the water on them should be arrested for first degree assault charges

Reply
11
Delores Bermel
3d ago

It's so sad you spend your money at these fast food restaurants and they always mess your food up. 😪 😔 😞 Most of the time they fix your order. Alot of the time you got to check your order before you leave. Alot of the time you don't and get home to find its the wrong order. 💯 percent of the time you don't go back. Has for the employees they should of went to jail. Sad no mention of what happened to the employees. To have such dangerous employees is 🤪.

Reply
4
Related
B93

Shocking Video Shows Why a Texas Taco Bell is Facing $1M Lawsuit

A trip to get some fast food turned into a hospital stay for a Texas mother and daughter after they complained about their order. Now a lawsuit has been filed against Taco Bell, alleging that a manager at a Dallas location threw boiling water on the two women after they went inside the restaurant to get the right food.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

H-E-B Expanding Into Rockwall County

H-E-B is continuing to expand into North Texas.RK/Unsplash. The popular Texas grocer H-E-B has purchased property in Rockwall, as the grocer continues to gobble up property for its expansion into North Texas. Dallas News reports that the property totals 12 acres on the corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. The property sits east of multiple car dealerships.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boiling Water#Boiled Water#Food Drink#Law#Restaurants#North Texas Bells#Dallas Taco Bell#Kxxv Tv
CBS DFW

Taco Bell is being sued by two customers who say a manager poured boiling hot water on them

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Taco Bell is being sued by two customers after they said a manager poured boiling hot water on them. The lawsuit was filed on July 13 in Dallas County for the incident that took place on June 17. Brittany Davis and C.T. (a minor) both suffered severe burns and trauma when a Dallas Taco Bell manager poured boiling water on them as they tried to resolve an issue with their order.According to the lawsuit, the $30 order was filled incompletely twice in the drive-thru. The lawsuit continues to say that when the two women went inside to fix...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with this deal from 7-Eleven

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love chicken wings? This delicious dish has captivated the nation. Whether you like it traditional or boneless, spicy or sweet, you cannot go wrong with chicken wings. If you want an opportunity to celebrate this iconic American dish, here is your chance. Friday,...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Tarrant County Fire Continues to Spread

Fire in southern Tarrant County destroys at least three homes.Matt C/Unsplash. A grass fire spread to multiple buildings in southern Tarrant County. Fox 4 reports that the fire broke out in a rural neighborhood outside of Kennedale around 7 p.m. Three homes and five buildings have been affected by the fire.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Ferris trash fire grows out of control, burns down home

FERRIS, Texas - Fire destroyed a home Tuesday afternoon in Ferris, south of Dallas. The Ferris Fire Department said it was started by someone burning trash. That led to an explosion and the flames spread to the home. No one was hurt. The fire was in Ellis County, which is...
FERRIS, TX
Larry Lease

Raising Cane's CEO Buys 50K Lottery Tickets, Will Split Winnings With Employees

Todd Graves bought a lottery ticket for each of the chicken chain's 50,000 employees.Erik Mclean. Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves purchased 50,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets, one for each of the 50,000 employees. According to NBC DFW, he will divvy up the winnings if he hits the $810 million jackpot. Todd Graves sent out a tweet showing a lottery machine printing Mega Millions tickets.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS (KDAF) — As the Mega Millions drawing looms on Tuesday night, everyone will have their eyes glued to their $2-$3 ticket to see if they’ve won the mega-huge jackpot. However, if you’ve recently purchased a Texas Lottery ticket for a smaller game near Dallas-Fort Worth, your pocketbook is about to look a little more full.
DALLAS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

BEWARE: Texas woman loses thousands to Zelle text message scam

FORT WORTH, Texas (KVTV) —A North Texas woman is out thousands of dollars after being duped by a Zelle scam. And now the woman hopes her story will prevent any other victims of these predators. Last month, Shanna Coulter got a text message from who she though was her...
FORT WORTH, TX
PLANetizen

North Texas HOA Effectively Bans Section 8 Recipients

The homeowners association of Providence Village, a community an hour north of Dallas, Texas, has effectively banned Section 8 voucher recipients from the neighborhood, reports Joshua Fechter in the Texas Tribune. Section 8 tenants have to leave Providence when their current leases end, according to the new rule. The homeowners...
DALLAS, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
109K+
Followers
115K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy