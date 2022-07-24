Search Warrants in Cass County lead to the arrest of 6 individuals
By Jerry Malec
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two Search Warrants led to the arrest of six people in Cass County on Friday, July 22. Authorities say the arrests happened after warrants on suspicion of stolen property were carried out on addresses in the 54,000 block...
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An active shooter incident started in Calvin Township and ended in Penn Township in Cass County on Tuesday, July 26. Authorities say a 46-year-old male from Calvin Township stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Brownsville Street, exited, and then began actively shooting at vehicles and objects in that area.
A Grand Jury convened last week in Marshall County and returned an indictment in four counts against 29-year-old Inderjit Singh Sidhu in an accident that occurred August 24, 2021 on U.S. 30 just west of the railroad crossing between Pioneer Drive and Oak Drive in Plymouth. Sidhu faces two counts...
A man was arrested and charged after police investigated an armed robbery of lottery tickets from a Richland gas station, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports. The armed robbery was reported at 3:40 a.m. Friday, July 22, at the Circle K store, 8205 N. 32nd St. in the village of Richland, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. The robbers – a man and a woman – fled the scene in a dark car, police said.
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday to the report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on County Road 20 east of Roys Avenue, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Marlyse Kemp, 22, of Elkhart, was walking west on County Road 20 at...
ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — The man who police said randomly shot three customers at a Kendallville gas station, killing one, has pleaded guilty. In a hearing in Noble Superior Court Tuesday, Matthew D. Rodriguez, 25, agreed to plead guilty to one count of Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder through a plea agreement that caps his sentence at 85 years, KPC News reports.
A man is facing charges for killing a goose, and slapping a 5-year-old girl, at South Bend's Leeper Park. Joshua Rogers, a homeless man, was taken into custody after the incident on Saturday. WSBT learned Rogers was found guilty of vandalism in Downtown South Bend at the beginning of June.
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A funeral was held Tuesday for a road commission worker in Berrien County who was killed last week after getting hit by an intoxicated driver. William “Mack” Isom, 57, of Baroda was clearing a large tree branch on Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road northeast of Buchanan when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Taylor Johnson, 34, of Buchanan on July 20.
A three vehicle car chase allegedly involved gunfire in Elkhart on Sunday. Officers were called to the area of County Road 10, Cassopolis and Emerson Street, just after 6 in the morning on reports of three cars driving dangerously fast. The Elkhart Truth reports that an officer attempted to stop...
WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies found eight stolen Bitcoin mining machines, worth thousands of dollars each, and illegal drugs at a house near Paw Paw. On Tuesday morning, detectives with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant to search a house on Bellware Blvd. between Klett Road and Margurite Lane in Waverly Township based on a tip that there would be stolen Bitcoin mining machines there.
A man was arrested after being tackled at the scene of a crash he was allegedly trying to leave. It happened early Sunday night when Elkhart Police were called to the intersection Princeton and Charles Street, on reports of a crash. A witness says that the driver, 32-year-old Abimael Hernandez,...
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After barricading themselves in a garage after police after came to serve warrants on them early Sunday morning, two people eventually surrendered without incident at a home in Van Buren County’s Waverly Township. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Offices says 33-year-old Amanda...
ELKHART, Ind. -- 58-year-old Raymond Carter has been declared missing, and has not been seen since July 10, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Carter is described as a Black male with short black hair and brown eyes, approximately 6'0 and 325 pounds. He was last seen in the 1000...
