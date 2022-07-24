See the stroke death rate in South Dakota

(The Center Square) - A consultant recommended 18 new corrections facilities in South Dakota with a price tag of $608.2 million. The DLR Group listed 18 recommendations in a report to the Incarceration Construction Fund Legislative Task Force. Among the projects listed are a new 1,372-bed multi-custody correctional facility to replace the South Dakota State Penitentiary. It would cost about $338.5 million and take about 33 months to build, according to the report.
Crimes committed with firearms - particularly homicide - are a growing problem in the United States. Over 19,000 people were murdered with a gun nationwide in 2020, up 35% from the previous year. These murders were on top of the more than 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 cases of robbery involving guns.
(The Center Square) –Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources is getting dinged in the latest audit of the state’s Fraud, Waste, and Mismanagement Hotline. The Legislative Audit Bureau released the report this week. Of the 46 waste, fraud, or mismanagement claims to come into the state between January...
Photo courtesy United States Department of Agriculture. Last week’s visits to Minnesota ethanol refineries by the campaigns of Gov. Tim Walz and his likely GOP opponent Scott Jensen were a reminder that whatever their differences, Minnesota Democrats and Republicans are united in their commitment to turning corn into gasoline. According to a report by the University of Minnesota Extension, nearly one third of Minnesota’s corn crop was converted into ethanol last year.
(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz announced a 10-year economic expansion plan recommending taxpayers spend $3.5 million now and $15-20 million yearly to market the state to employers and employees in in-demand categories. “We challenged a broad network of Minnesota leaders to look toward Minnesota’s future and find...
Iowans with an associate degree from any of the state’s 15 community colleges starting this fall will have easier access to a four-year bachelor’s degree thanks to a new University of Northern Iowa online program aimed at removing higher education barriers for adult and place-bound learners. The UNI@IACC...
(The Center Square) - Bitzero Blockchain is locating its new data and processing center in North Dakota’s Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex, also known as the “Pyramid,” Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday. Company officials said in June they were moving their headquarters into the state and investing...
(Litchfield, MN) --Authorities in Meeker County are investigating the death of a central Minnesota man. Sheriff's deputies say the body of 39-year-old Jason Sutter, of Hutchinson, was found in a parked vehicle Monday morning in a rural area of Greenleaf Township. A 911 caller made the report just after 6:10 a.m. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is doing an autopsy.
AMES -- State resident undergraduates headed to any of Iowa’s three public universities this fall will pay 4.25 percent more than students did last year after the Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved tuition increases across their campuses. At Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa,...
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Democrats are vying to make Chicago the host city for the Democratic National Convention in 2024 while considering who will lead their party for the next four years. Meanwhile, the state’s Republican Party is hearing calls for a censure of one of its sitting congressmen.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, businessman Tim Michels and state Rep. Tim Ramthun at a debate in the Republican primary for governor. (Screenshot | WisEye) In a debate between three of the candidates vying to be the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, businessman Tim Michels and state Rep. Tim Ramthun promised to cut taxes in a variety of ways, limit abortion access in Wisconsin even further and eliminate state agencies.
