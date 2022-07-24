ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver weather: Flash flood watch in effect, high near 85

By Jonathan Ingraham
Denver resident Carolyne Janssen walks past one of the tulip gardens with her umbrella featuring the colorful art of Vasily Kandinsky on her way to the library on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Denver residents can expect showers and thunderstorms likely today, mainly after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

The threat of flash flooding will increase today as a very moist and unstable airmass resides across the area, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.

The most susceptible areas for flash flooding will be the recent burn areas in the mountains and foothills, as well as locations from the Palmer Divide east and northeast across East Central Colorado.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Underground Music Festival 2022 hits Denver Friday

When Youth on Record Executive Director Jami Duffy attended the 2021 Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway in Denver, she was but a visitor. Now Youth on Record is a co-owner with Two Parts. Non-profit organization Youth on Record merged with for-profit marketing agency Two Parts to become UMS LLC....
DENVER, CO
