Forecast: Clear skies & light showers

Showers will continue to dwindle as we get into our late night hours; however, we could still see a few light showers up until 10-11 p.m. tonight.

Overnight, the cloudy skies will break up and become mostly clear by the Monday morning commute. Temperatures as you head out the door will be around 77 degrees.

Pack the umbrella for afternoon plans as scattered storms will develop around 2 o’clock in the afternoon and persistently move through the coast throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Expect highs to climb to around 93 degrees. Scattered storms continue to stay in the forecast until late week when a Saharan air layer will enter our atmosphere and lower rain chances to isolated by Thursday and Friday.