Newly released footage sheds more light on the Sesame Place controversy. Earlier this month, Jodi Brown shared a video in which her daughter and niece were seemingly ignored by a park employee dressed as the character Rosita. The clip shows the actor walking in a parade, while giving high-fives to a few white patrons. The worker then approaches Brown’s daughter and niece, who are both Black, and seemingly snubs them. The girls appeared to be both confused and disappointed as the Rosita actor walked away.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO