Bay Area prepares as monkeypox becomes global emergency

A Bay Area-based nonprofit is back from a 45-day voyage to clean up plastic pollution in the ocean. The founder said the mission is to protect marine and human life. KTVU's Amber Lee reports from Sausalito where she had a chance to see the plastic waste that was collected between Hawaii and California.
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The popular spray ground at Larkey Swim Center in Walnut Creek turned off its spigots Tuesday for the foreseeable future due to an unusual circumstance. The carbon dioxide gas needed to treat the water has become increasingly scarce, and it’s unclear when the park will be able to re-up its supply, city officials said Tuesday.
SAUSALITO, Calif. - The crew of Kwai, the ship on the mission, arrived in Sausalito over the weekend after collecting waste polluting the ocean between Hawaii and California. Crew member Teitera Turei showed KTVU items including toothbrushes, a spray bottle dispenser, a freezer from a boat and abandoned fishing gear.
HERCULES, Calif. - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $830 million and Bay Area residents are lining up for a chance to win. It's the 4th largest jackpot in U.S. history, and it could go higher if the ticket-buying rush continues. A winner taking the lump sum amounting in...
OAKLAND, Calif. - In the water-parched East Bay hills, herds of goats are helping to prevent fires -- one bite at a time. But they are not alone. Firefighters are clearing brush and removing dead trees. And millions of dollars are being invested in projects to reduce fire risk. "We’ve...
SAUSALITO, Calif. - Thirty-four days, 14 hours, and 11 minutes after leaving Sausalito, Lat35, a team of all-female rowers, arrived in Hawaii after rowing 2,400 nautical miles across the Pacific Ocean in record-breaking time. "There were a lot of moments of uncertainty," said Brooke Downes, who's one of the rowers.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Twitter has abandoned its plan for new office space in Oakland, as part of cost-cutting measures. The social media giant terminated a lease signed less than a year ago at 1330 Broadway for a satellite office, which was supposed to open in late 2022, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
SAN RAMON, Calif. - Golden Skate, one of the few remaining roller skating rinks in the Bay Area, has decided to remain open indefinitely after receiving an outpouring of support from the community. The 47-year-old skating rink in San Ramon was originally planned to close at the end of the...
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Marine terminals are open and operating again normally at the Port of Oakland following a shutdown by truckers over California's gig worker law, port officials said Monday. The terminals were operating freely on Saturday following the shutdown over Assembly Bill 5, which reclassified some independent contractors...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A fire broke out at the restaurant of Holder's Country Inn in San Jose early Wednesday morning, fire officials said. Fire officials responded to the fire on S De Anza Blvd around 4:15 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the restaurant upon arrival, authorities said.
FOSTER CITY, Calif. - An animal rights group will issue a "Gander Slander Citation" to Foster City officials Monday over their plans to potentially kill up to 100 Canada geese. Last week, the city council authorized a plan to reduce the waterfowl's population, which the city says is causing potential...
Governor Newsom is criticizing a decision by a judge to allow Oakland's largest homeless camp to stay. The governor issued a statement after a federal judge ruled the city of Oakland cannot clear out the Wood Street encampment.
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced Sunday a $500 reward to the person who can clearly identify the source of a mysterious sound haunting the city. The persistent ‘bass beat’ disturbed the sleep of residents Saturday night and early Sunday, according to the Richmond Standard. People from Point Richmond to El Sobrante to San Pablo desperately sought its source.
ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda firefighters have requested mutual aid from Oakland firefighters for a structure fire on Alameda Point, Monday afternoon. The commercial fire broke out at around 3:15 p.m. at 650 W. Ranger Avenue in Alameda. Firefighters said it was a large dwelling. Skyfox is over the fire in...
San Francisco - Surveillance video shows a man walking up to a home in San Francisco's Mission Terrace neighborhood and picking up a package that was already delivered. He takes a look at the label and then rings the bell. "He said ‘Hey, there's a package here for you, you...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - WARNING: Images in this story are graphic and disturbing. Anthony Paredes never missed a chance to show off his voice. Even as he struggled to keep his rocky life on track, the 41-year-old sang every Sunday at church, belted out tunes at family functions and loved karaoke.
Mega Millions: People flock to San Jose store with history of selling winning lottery tickets. With over $830 million on the line, lottery fever swept over the Bay Area. Mega Millions hasn’t had a winner since April and Tuesday’s jackpot is the 3rd largest in the game’s history. Some people decided they’d better take their chances at winning it all.
SAN FRANCISCO - A 96-year-old artist in San Francisco used her paintbrush to express her social conscience and political views. Elaine Badgley Arnoux said she's inspired by the chaos of the January 6 insurrection and the congressional hearings that are part of the investigation. . "I was so upset," said...
