Public Health

Bay Area prepares as monkeypox becomes global emergency

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a global health emergency....

www.ktvu.com

KTVU FOX 2

Ship returns to Bay Area after sea voyage to collect plastic waste

A Bay Area-based nonprofit is back from a 45-day voyage to clean up plastic pollution in the ocean. The founder said the mission is to protect marine and human life. KTVU's Amber Lee reports from Sausalito where she had a chance to see the plastic waste that was collected between Hawaii and California.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Popular Walnut Creek splash area shuts off due to CO2 shortage

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The popular spray ground at Larkey Swim Center in Walnut Creek turned off its spigots Tuesday for the foreseeable future due to an unusual circumstance. The carbon dioxide gas needed to treat the water has become increasingly scarce, and it’s unclear when the park will be able to re-up its supply, city officials said Tuesday.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

200,000 pounds of plastic waste collected in latest ocean cleanup voyage

SAUSALITO, Calif. - The crew of Kwai, the ship on the mission, arrived in Sausalito over the weekend after collecting waste polluting the ocean between Hawaii and California. Crew member Teitera Turei showed KTVU items including toothbrushes, a spray bottle dispenser, a freezer from a boat and abandoned fishing gear.
SAUSALITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area wants a shot at Mega Millions $830M jackpot

HERCULES, Calif. - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $830 million and Bay Area residents are lining up for a chance to win. It's the 4th largest jackpot in U.S. history, and it could go higher if the ticket-buying rush continues. A winner taking the lump sum amounting in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Herds of goats helping firefighters prevent wildfires in East Bay hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - In the water-parched East Bay hills, herds of goats are helping to prevent fires -- one bite at a time. But they are not alone. Firefighters are clearing brush and removing dead trees. And millions of dollars are being invested in projects to reduce fire risk. "We’ve...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Twitter scraps new Oakland office, reduces San Francisco space

OAKLAND, Calif. - Twitter has abandoned its plan for new office space in Oakland, as part of cost-cutting measures. The social media giant terminated a lease signed less than a year ago at 1330 Broadway for a satellite office, which was supposed to open in late 2022, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Golden Skate to remain open after receiving overwhelming support

SAN RAMON, Calif. - Golden Skate, one of the few remaining roller skating rinks in the Bay Area, has decided to remain open indefinitely after receiving an outpouring of support from the community. The 47-year-old skating rink in San Ramon was originally planned to close at the end of the...
SAN RAMON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Port of Oakland resumes full operations following trucker protests

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Marine terminals are open and operating again normally at the Port of Oakland following a shutdown by truckers over California's gig worker law, port officials said Monday. The terminals were operating freely on Saturday following the shutdown over Assembly Bill 5, which reclassified some independent contractors...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose crew responds to fire at Holder's Country Inn

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A fire broke out at the restaurant of Holder's Country Inn in San Jose early Wednesday morning, fire officials said. Fire officials responded to the fire on S De Anza Blvd around 4:15 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the restaurant upon arrival, authorities said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mega Millions Jackpot grows to $810 million

People in the Bay Area are lining up for a shot at winning the Mega Millions jackpot. $810 million is up for grabs for a lucky winner. KTVU's Amanda Quintana reports from Creekside Cafe in Hercules.
HERCULES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond mayor asks for help solving 'mysterious' sound in city

RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced Sunday a $500 reward to the person who can clearly identify the source of a mysterious sound haunting the city. The persistent ‘bass beat’ disturbed the sleep of residents Saturday night and early Sunday, according to the Richmond Standard. People from Point Richmond to El Sobrante to San Pablo desperately sought its source.
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man poses as delivery driver in SF, demands signature

San Francisco - Surveillance video shows a man walking up to a home in San Francisco's Mission Terrace neighborhood and picking up a package that was already delivered. He takes a look at the label and then rings the bell. "He said ‘Hey, there's a package here for you, you...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mega Millions: People flock to San Jose store with history of selling winning lottery tickets

Mega Millions: People flock to San Jose store with history of selling winning lottery tickets. With over $830 million on the line, lottery fever swept over the Bay Area. Mega Millions hasn’t had a winner since April and Tuesday’s jackpot is the 3rd largest in the game’s history. Some people decided they’d better take their chances at winning it all.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Confused by huge Mega Millions prize? Here are some answers

