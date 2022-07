Local public health officials are asking to hear from anyone who may have been bitten by a rabid beaver in an incident Wednesday, July 20, at an Armuchee Creek swimming hole in north Floyd County. According to reports, an individual was bitten or scratched attempting to keep the beaver from attacking another person floating nearby. The individual killed the beaver, which tested positive for rabies at the state lab.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO