Cullman Florist spreads smiles, bouquets

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Florist on Wednesday packed its vans full of more than 400 smiling mugs of vibrant plants, along with staff members eager to spread even more smiles to well-deserving police and fire personnel throughout Cullman.

In its fifth year participating in Teleflora’s Make Someone Smile Week, Cullman Florist selected the Cullman Police Department, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and several fire departments as the recipients of this year’s surprise bouquets.

Stephanie Cook of Cullman Florist explained, “These men and women should be rewarded more than a plant and a mug, but this is how we can recognize them and let them know that we appreciate all that they do. We hope it will mean a lot to them that we honor what they do every day for our community.

“My dad was a state trooper and a sheriff’s deputy, so it means a lot to me personally, because I truly believe that we need to get back to where our police officers are a part of our community.”

Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper, with a big smile, was taken aback by the gracious gifts given to him, his officers and the administrative staff at the department, saying, “We are thankful for the recognition and that we were thought of for these flowers.”

Last year, Cullman Regional Medical Center was the recipient of the Make Someone Smile Week bouquets, with everyone from housekeeping staff and nursing assistants to nurses and doctors accepting the joyful mugs.

The Teleflora Be Happy Bouquet is expected to be delivered to more than 30,000 individuals this week nationwide. The company is quick to note that all facets of the floral industry are involved in making the week possible, from growers, wholesalers and flower shops all over the country.

To order a Be Happy Bouquet for someone you love, call Cullman Florist at 256-734-0263 or visit the shop at 119 Fourth St. SE. You can also visit www.cullmanflorist.com .

