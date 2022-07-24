ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee is the #7 state with the highest stroke death rate

By Stacker
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213Pwa_0gr2Eiml00

Stacker

investigated the stroke death rate in Tennessee using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy