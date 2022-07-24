ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect identified in Hooksett, NH suspicious death

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 6 days ago
HOOKSETT, NH — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Hooksett after a 45-year-old man was found in the middle of the street suffering from a stab wound.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Jason Wirtz was transported to the hospital around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning where he was pronounced deceased.

The Chief Medical Examiner said Wirtz’s death is being ruled a homicide.

The attorney general’s office said 26-year-old Dillon Sleeper, formerly of Franklin, N.H., has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Wirtz’s death.

Sleeper will be arraigned Monday in Merrimack County Superior Court.

Investigators are asking the public for help in finding out details regarding the timeline of this stabbing.

“Anyone who observed any individual(s) walking on Main Street in Hooksett between Daniel Webster Highway and College Park Drive during the hours of 11:30 P.M. last night to 1:00 A.M. this morning, and anyone who drove across the Main Street Bridge in Hooksett during that same time period, is asked to please contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit tip line at (603) 628-8477,” according to AG Formella.

All parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to the general public, police said. The investigation is active and ongoing.

