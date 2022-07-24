A guaranteed income program in rural Georgia hopes to reduce income inequality

Jews make up just 2% of the U.S. population. But according to the Anti-Defamation League, they’re the target of the majority of religious-based hate crimes — nearly 60%. The ADL reports that Connecticut saw a 42% increase in antisemitic incidents in 2021 over the year before. Those incidents included a bomb threat, as well as vandalism and harassment at Jewish institutions, schools, homes and online. Neo-Nazi and white supremacist flyers have been found in 20 towns in the state since February of this year, according to the ADL.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO