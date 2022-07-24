Retro soul shines on Micah Edwards' Tiny Desk Contest entry 'Jane Leon'

Ladee Hubbard's collection of short stories, "The Last Suspicious Holdout," takes place in an unnamed Southern majority-Black suburb in the '90s and the early 2000s. It's designed like a diary of sorts for the community, with interconnecting events, people and places as the years tick by. The adults fight for justice and financial security while grieving lost loved ones, as children grow up and become aware of the struggles they'll inherit. And as I started to read the book, it started to feel like something of a diary for me, too, since I related to so many of the people in Hubbard's book.

