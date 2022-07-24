ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Retro soul shines on Micah Edwards' Tiny Desk Contest entry 'Jane Leon'

By Ayesha Rascoe
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Texas soul musician Micah Edwards about his Tiny Desk Contest entry, "Jane Leon." Ayesha Rascoe...

www.ctpublic.org

Connecticut Public

Pope Francis traveled to Canada to apologize to residential school survivors

It was a moment the Indigenous peoples of Canada had been waiting for. Today, Pope Francis finally delivered an in-person apology in front of hundreds of survivors of the Canadian residential schools at a ceremony in the First Nations community of Maskwacis. He begged for forgiveness, quote, "for the evil" committed in the name of the church at many of the residential schools where thousands of children often suffered abuse or worse. Emma Jacobs was there and has this report.
WORLD
Connecticut Public

Encore: Author Ladee Hubbard on love, family and resilience

Ladee Hubbard's collection of short stories, "The Last Suspicious Holdout," takes place in an unnamed Southern majority-Black suburb in the '90s and the early 2000s. It's designed like a diary of sorts for the community, with interconnecting events, people and places as the years tick by. The adults fight for justice and financial security while grieving lost loved ones, as children grow up and become aware of the struggles they'll inherit. And as I started to read the book, it started to feel like something of a diary for me, too, since I related to so many of the people in Hubbard's book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Connecticut Public

Dinosaur footprints have been found in a restaurant's courtyard in China

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Sometimes you can find really cool things where you least expect. In China, dinosaur footprints were found in a restaurant's courtyard. The 26-foot-long prints were scanned by scientists and confirmed to be about 100 million years old. They belong to two sauropods, the biggest type of dinosaur, known for their long necks and tails. They also had huge appetites, so maybe they wanted a reservation 100 million years too early. This is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
WORLD
Connecticut Public

Joni Mitchell returns to Newport Folk Festival

If good things come to those who wait, then the payoff on a more than 50-year wait between sets at the Newport Folk Festival was bound to be spectacular. The last time this artist took the Newport stage was 1969. Heck, her last full concert anywhere was in the year 2000. So yesterday, when folk star Brandi Carlile introduced folk legend Joni Mitchell, people went kind of nuts.
ENTERTAINMENT
Connecticut Public

'Throughline': There's more to the board game Monopoly than you might think

As inflation has increased to a 40-year high, home prices and rent has been on the mind of many Americans. And it just so happens that wealth, rent and land are topics many people first learn about when they play the game Monopoly. Today, Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei at NPR's history podcast Throughline take a look at one of the bestselling board games in history. It turns out, there's more to passing go than people think.
HOBBIES
Connecticut Public

Ads from Democratic groups boost the Republican candidates that may be easier to beat

There's an unusual trend in political ads in this year's primary season. Democratic groups are running ads in hopes of boosting far-right candidates. The goal, as the theory goes, is to wind up with a Republican nominee who would be easier to beat come November. The latest such case is in a congressional primary in West Michigan. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
MICHIGAN STATE
Connecticut Public

As midterms loom, the White House is trying to tamp down fears about a recession

Record inflation has a lot of Americans pessimistic about the economy. And this week, we are expecting some big economic news. Tomorrow more interest rate hikes are likely. On Thursday, new data about economic growth is coming. All this is sparking talk of a possible recession. And with an election not far off, that has the Biden White House preemptively trying to reassure people. Joining us to explain is NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid. Hey, Asma.
BUSINESS
Connecticut Public

Remembering trail blazing journalist Tim Giago

Tim Giago, who started some of the first Native American newspapers, including The Lakota Times, died Sunday at 88. He spent decades building a media landscape by and for Native people. Lee Strubinger is SDPB’s Rapid City-based news and political reporter. A former reporter for Fort Lupton Press (CO) and...
ENTERTAINMENT
