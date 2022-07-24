ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

CHSSF awards scholarships to 129 students this year

By Destiny D. Rose
essexnewsdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — This year the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund awarded $248,710 to 129 Columbia High School students. The average award amount was close to $2,000. “People have been very generous during the pandemic. We couldn’t exist without our sponsors...

essexnewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS summer program aids incoming freshmen

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual summer “Step Up” program at West Orange High School concluded on July 15, providing academic enrichment to more than 30 incoming freshmen. This year’s program offered daily courses in English language arts, math and organizational skills. Graduating eighth-grade students who might benefit from additional academic support were identified by their instructors at Liberty and Roosevelt middle schools and recommended for Step Up. Academics were held Mondays through Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Students came together on Thursdays for fun team-building activities, and had the opportunity to meet the administration, including Principal Hayden Moore, assistant principals and deans, and supportive upperclassmen who had attended the program. Team-building activities culminated in a scavenger hunt that helped students learn the layout of the campus.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Successful Camp Falcon offers first-of-its-kind opportunity in NJ

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In a first-of-its-kind event in New Jersey, the West Orange High School Air Force Jr. ROTC’s Camp Falcon wrapped on July 9, offering students a unique glimpse into military life and the opportunities it can provide post-graduation. Fifty-four students in grades seven through 11...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

More than 200 community members unite to create mural in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — More than 200 community members gathered over the course of six days to create “Rivers: The Yale Corner Mural Project” at the vacant lot at 1866 Springfield Ave. Barbara M. Bickart, founder of Fire in the Belly Artmaking, led the project and collaborated with Tuscan Elementary School art teacher Andrew Dean, 15 local young artists and approximately 200 community volunteers of all ages. Together, the group braved a brutal July heat wave to paint, make friends, and have fun while completing this approximately 6,000-square-foot mural.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maplewood, NJ
Columbia, NJ
Education
City
Columbia, NJ
Maplewood, NJ
Education
City
South Orange, NJ
South Orange, NJ
Education
essexnewsdaily.com

Sarah Cortes named new Columbia HS girls soccer head coach

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Sarah Cortes has been named the new Columbia High School girls soccer head coach. “I’m super excited for this season,” said Cortes in an email to the News-Record. “CHS is truly a special place, and I feel honored that I’ve been trusted with leading the girls soccer program.”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington HS football players announce college commitments

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School rising seniors Famah Toure, Nasir Addison and Tyrese George recently announced their college commitments. Toure, a 6-foot-4, 200-pounder, chose Rutgers University. He made his announcement on Friday, July 22, by releasing a short video on his Twitter account. The next day, Addison, a...
IRVINGTON, NJ
Paterson Times

Seven people running for Paterson school board election

Seven people will be vying for three up-for-grabs Board of Education seats in November, according to papers filed with the Passaic County Clerk’s Office. Teague, Capers, and Arrington are incumbents. School board election is on November 8. None of them care about education. They are all in the charter...
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Columbia High School#Chs#School Education#Trade School#Chssf#Javascript#Maplewood South Orange#The Rotary Club
essexnewsdaily.com

Fencers lead USA at World Championships in Cairo, Egypt

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School 2021 graduate Zander Rhodes and Maplewood’s Jackie Dubrovich helped the U.S. women’s foil team capture the silver medal at the 2022 Fencing World Championships on Friday, July 22, in Cairo, Egypt. Rhodes, of South Orange, and Dubrovich were two of...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NJ.com

N.J. wedding venue announces closure after 16 years

Sterling Gardens, a wedding venue and banquet hall in Matawan, has announced it is shuttering. For 16 years, the venue held weddings, luncheons and other events. It is located at 227 Freneau Avenue. The company said in a Facebook post on July 24 that the pandemic “has taken its toll...
MATAWAN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Amy DeGise Should Step Down

Amy DeGise should resign from her elected position on Jersey City’s Council while she still possesses a modicum of credibility. DeGise’s credibility – her trustworthiness as an elected official – will continue to decrease exponentially the longer she holds on to her “At Large” council seat.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

State awards $9.4M in grants for projects to improve water quality

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has awarded $9.4 million in grants to local government agencies, nonprofit groups, universities and others to fund projects that will improve water quality and reduce the impacts of nonpoint source pollution from stormwater, NJDEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette announced July 18. In many cases, the projects will help mitigate local flooding problems that are increasing due to more severe storms resulting from climate change.
NEWARK, NJ
Morristown Minute

Apartments For Rent in Morristown

Apartments for rent in the Morristown, NJ area and more places to look for housing in Morristown. Looking for an apartment in Morristown, New Jersey? You won’t have to look much longer. Below is a list of currently available apartments in Morristown, NJ 07960.
Daily Voice

Somerset County Woman Stole $75K+ From Nonprofit She Worked For: Prosecutor

A 55-year-old woman from Somerset County stole more than $75,000 from a nonprofit organization she was the financial officer of over a two-year period, authorities said. Jolee Roberts, of Bridgewater, cashed numerous checks and used credit cards issued to the non-profit for unauthorized purchases totaling thousands of dollars, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. The discovery was made after Roberts had been fired from the organization, McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy