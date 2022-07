The UFC’s return to London was a rollercoaster of emotions, but Molly McCann proved once again to be one of the highs of the evening. At UFC Fight Night 208, McCann landed another spinning elbow on Hannah Goldy leading to a finish after a flurry of strikes, bringing the O2 Arena to a frenzy. McCann entered the week among the honorable mentions in the women’s flyweight division, but after three straight wins and back-to-back spinning elbow finishes, she lands in the No. 14 spot with a number next to her name.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO