In cities around the country, people are lining up to get vaccinated against monkeypox. But there aren't enough shots to go around. And some wonder, is it truly a threat, or after living with the coronavirus for a couple of years, are we all just a bit jumpy? Joining us now to discuss this is Dr. Ali Khan, who spent much of his career at the CDC and handled monkeypox outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in Indiana. Doctor, how exactly is this virus spreading in the U.S. right now?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO