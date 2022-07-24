ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after being stabbed numerous times along bike path in Ventura Co.

By Iris Salem
CBS LA
 3 days ago
Authorities say a 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed along a bike path in Ventura County.

The incident unfolded just after 2 p.m. Saturday on the bike path west of Victoria Avenue on the extension of Montalvo Hill Park.

It was there that officers located a man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

The victim was identified as Marcos Guzman Reyes. Preliminary information reveals that a suspect approached Reyes and stabbed him numerous times.

Police believe the suspect was injured in the altercation. The suspect fled south on Hill Road and then into the Montalvo area.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or possible video footage was asked asked to call Detective Tovar at 805-339-4462.

