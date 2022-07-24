ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitola, CA

Wharf To Wharf Race Sunday

SFGate
 3 days ago

Runners in Santa Cruz County will face off today in the annual Wharf to Wharf race from the Santa Cruz Wharf to the Capitola Wharf. The six-mile race is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Runners will gather at Beach and Cliff Streets in Santa Cruz and race...

www.sfgate.com

Washington Examiner

Coloring outside the lines: Road divisions painted in bizarre zigzag pattern

The mayor of a town in California is reassuring residents that newly painted road lines done in a zigzag pattern will be repainted. The lines were intended to have a slight curve to curb street racing, but the results were unexpected and will be fixed, Hollister, California, Mayor Ignacio Velazquez told KSBW, a local news station in Salinas, California.
HOLLISTER, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Gaviota Alliance Claims a Win Against Hollister Ranch

The long rolling breakers at Hollister Ranch have driven many a surfer to join with friends or acquaintances to buy a fraction of the ranch in order to get past the gatehouse — or to wish they could. But public access along the cliffs may have existed since 1982, an argument being fought out in court over easement dedications from onetime landowner YMCA of Los Angeles. Those dedications weren’t accepted by the State Coastal Conservancy until 2013, 31 years after the offers were recorded, and the Hollister Ranch Owners Association immediately sued both the Coastal Conservancy, and the California Coastal Commission.
GAVIOTA, CA
SFGate

The Daily 07-26-22 Bay Area city residents kept awake by mysterious sound

The thrum of a mysterious bass tone kept Richmond residents up from late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, so much so that the city’s mayor announced his office would offer a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.  Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced on his online forum Sunday that hundreds of people from Richmond, San Pablo and El Sobrante took to Facebook and Nextdoor on Saturday to complain about an “incessant bass tone beat that kept them up all night.”  Butt says that after receiving tips from three different people, including one person who will be the recipient of the $500 reward, he’s “pretty much solved the whole issue.”  
RICHMOND, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
City
Capitola, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Sports
Santa Cruz, CA
Sports
Local
California Government
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
Fox40

The California amusement parks we’ve lost forever

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that the Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will be closing in the next 11 years may bring back memories of other California theme parks that have shuttered over the years. These are a few of the most memorable parks that are gone for good.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Homicide Reported In Mclaren Park Monday Afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police are investigating a homicide reported Monday afternoon in the area of John McLaren Park. Police have not released many details about the homicide, which was reported at 12:09 p.m. near Mansell Street and John F. Shelley Drive and left a male victim dead. No...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 07-27-22 I hiked the deepest, clearest lake in the US. No, not Lake Tahoe.

Before Crater Lake, there was a 2,000-foot peak called Mount Mazama that imploded 7,700 years ago with volcanic activity. What remains is a geographic marvel that beats Lake Tahoe for the title of the country’s deepest and clearest lake.  Associate Editor Ashley Harrell was aware of the lake’s reputation but as she writes in her report from beyond the California border, nothing prepares you to be standing on the edge of such a wonder. As I approached the overlook and the lake came into view, I felt destabilized, like at any minute my legs might buckle," she writes. “That’s the bluest s—t I’ve ever seen."  
TRAVEL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Incorrectly painted road lanes have some California drivers zigzagging

HOLLISTER, Calif. — A repaved and repainted street in a California community has frustrated some drivers because the road lines were painted on incorrectly. “I saw it later in the afternoon on my way home from work and I thought, ‘Whoa, this is the strangest thing I’ve seen,’” Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez told KSBW.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wharf#Cliff Streets
KRON4 News

San Jose restaurant catches fire in early morning

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A San Jose restaurant caught on fire early this morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. and crews have been there ever since. Crews are still here on scene trying to knock down the fire. It’s pretty smoky near the building as they try to knock down the fire. Crews say […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Man Injured In Silver Terrace Shooting Tuesday Afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Silver Terrace neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Bayshore Boulevard, where the victim was outside of his vehicle and heard gunshots, then realized he had been shot, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Powerline safety setting triggers power outage northeast of Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — Update: Power has been restored for this outage, according to PG&E. A powerline safety system aimed at preventing wildfires triggered a power outage northeast of Salinas, Tuesday morning, Pacific Gas & Electric said. (Video Player: Top Stories for July 26) The utility said 543 customers along...
SALINAS, CA
wrif.com

This Town’s Road Lanes Were Painted Incorrectly

The town of Hollister, California recently had the lines on its roads repainted . . . and it didn’t go well!. They were looking to add stuff like bike lanes and “central circles” on the roads, because they wanted to slow traffic, and discourage street racing. The...
HOLLISTER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area wants a shot at Mega Millions $830M jackpot

HERCULES, Calif. - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $830 million and Bay Area residents are lining up for a chance to win. It's the 4th largest jackpot in U.S. history, and it could go higher if the ticket-buying rush continues. A winner taking the lump sum amounting in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Mountain lion spotted in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A mountain lion was spotted early Saturday morning in San Mateo, police announced in a Facebook post. The animal was caught on video around 1:52 a.m. in the driveway of a home on the 1400 block of Yew Street. Police say the mountain lion was not acting aggressively and appeared […]
SFGate

Bay Area Mexican restaurant to take over Shen Hua space in Berkeley

Back in June, Berkeley residents mourned the loss of Shen Hua, a well-loved Chinese restaurant that was open for nearly 25 years on College Avenue. Now, the Elmwood neighborhood is getting a new restaurant: 5 Tacos & Beers, the second location of the Albany Mexican restaurant, as first reported by What Now San Francisco.
BERKELEY, CA

