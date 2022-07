What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I moved to a back to my hometown the summer after my freshmen year, I had reconnected with some buddies guys I had been friends with before I moved away and they were all on the football team. So they of course encouraged me to join. I’m from Birmingham so I grew up going to Bryant-Denny and watching the crimson tide play so football was very familiar for me and easy to get into.

