Jefferson, ME

Toy mouse Giles helps plan kids’ activities for Church Fair in Jefferson

By Tom Eichler
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Giles Church’s mascot, Giles the mouse, has been busily working with parishioners to prepare a fun day for kids at the church’s annual fair on Saturday, July 30. The hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The address is 72 Gardiner Road, Jefferson. A highlight of...

boothbayregister.com

Former keeper returns for duty on Burnt Island

During our two weeks at Burnt Island we met many people, many of which were families visiting the Boothbay region from all over the country. We met people from Oklahoma to Florida, to people who live only an hour away from us in our small upstate New York town. Most every person was thrilled to see the house door open, while we greeted them from the front porch, and when asked if they would like to see the inside, and go up the tower, the usual response was "yes that would be incredible, we had no idea that the house or tower would be open today!" They would just stop by to enjoy the beauty of the island and to take pictures of the scenery, so seeing inside and having us there to answer questions was a real treat. Some visitors would say they had been here several times before (especially during COVID) but no one was on the island to show them the Museum or tower.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

History comes to life through Lincoln Theater's MidCoast Film Fest

The Lincoln Theater’s very own film festival, The MidCoast Film Fest, is taking place this weekend beginning Friday, July 29 and continuing through Sunday, July 31. This season, the historic Lincoln Theater will screen eighteen original films, ranging from feature length, shorts, and documentaries, that are all based on a true story. History comes to life on the big screen!
LINCOLN, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Democratic Committee partners with local food pantries

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) is partnering with local food pantries to collect much-needed food and household items, part of a new Outreach Initiative started this month. LCDC will collect food and other items for a different local food pantry each month, focusing on specific products requested by each...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

BHYC Regatta and Shipyard Cup Classics Challenge results

The 48th Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club (BHYC) Regatta and Shipyard Cup Classics Challenge fleets provided a breathtaking scene Saturday, July 23 as the over 60 classic and modern racing boats sailed under clear blue skies across Boothbay to their starting lines. With moderate breezes, Day One provided enjoyable racing conditions for the fleets and a remarkable sight for dozens of spectator boats also out on the water. Weather on Day Two, Sunday, July 24, was moderate at the start and built to a strong breeze in the 19-20 knot range with some higher gusts created challenging conditions for racers.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Celebration of Life for Ron Richardson

A Celebration of Life service for Ronald “Ron” Richardson of West Boothbay Harbor, who died June 24, will be held Sunday, July 31 at 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 36, Boothbay.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport Junior Yacht Club

This week we had an exciting week at the Southport Yacht Club. Some days, we had rain or fog, but we still got out there for a great sail. We welcomed Abe Renfro and Christopher Lambert to the morning class this week. These two sailors jumped into Cozy Harbor before their first sail at SYC. On Friday, the morning class took a trip to Spectacle Island. They explored the island, looked for crabs, swam, collected sea glass, played games and so much more.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

‘Land and Sea’ opens July 30

River Arts presents the annual exhibition devoted to “Land and Sea.” Juror Eric Glass selected artworks in this robust exhibition that draw inspiration primarily from the landscapes of Maine. The public is invited to a reception on Saturday, July 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. Many artists will be in the gallery to celebrate this joyful show. Light refreshments will be provided for this afternoon of conversation and art.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 249 calls for service for the period of July 19 to July 26. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,064 calls for service. Ayele Vassell, 22, of Lewiston was issued a summons July 24 for Operating with a Suspended Registration, on Gardiner Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Samuel Alexander.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Fall sports physicals

Nurse practitioner Anne Barker will be at the Boothbay Region school health center Aug. 8 and 9 from 8 a.m. to noon for sports physicals. Students that need to have a physical for participating in fall sports need to call Mindy, 633-1934, to make an appointment.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Bayville Buzz

Fourth of July thanks continued ... first to the Merrills who (once again) set up the Community House for the BVI meeting. That job will be a bit easier going forward, thanks to our wonderful new ping pong table. Speaking of the Community House, stop by and see what you think. It – along with our beloved Post Office – are in need of a new roof. We are considering doing away with some or all of the existing skylights and currently, there is cardboard over them so that you can see how it would look with all removed. Wrapping up the Fourth thanks – kudos to the cookout crew! Tasty dogs, chips, two kinds of chips (with ridges was the runaway winner), ice tea and lemonade all served with laughs from Captain Spence and numerous others. Thank you to all! It appears The Village is gearing up for this weekend's battles as hot dog consumption was down – even though there may have been a record turnout! Everyone made sure to to exceed their caloric intake as all are hoping July 30 is the day they play their best games or beat their personal bests.
BAYVILLE, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport Planning Board

The Southport Planning Board will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. in the Town Hall on Southport Island. 3. Consideration of an application for a building permit for The Reck Family Trust, 33 Breakneck Hill Road, Map 15 Lot 5, addition to a structure in the Resource Protection Zone.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Shoreline trash

A kindly man from Southport stopped into the office on Monday to see what we could do to get the word out that our shorelines are being inundated with trash, rolling in from the ocean. Christmas Cove on the island was his main topic, saying the cove was continually seeing...
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Marlyn A. Schopper

Marlyn August "Gus" Schopper, 85, of Southport died at home July 12, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was born at home on Jan. 11, 1937 in Rib Lake, Wisconsin. Gus was a U.S. Navy veteran, joining the service right out of high school, who attained the rank of E9 (ETMC) electronics technician.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Edgecomb still mulling Community Resilience Program membership

After two weeks of researching Gov. Janet Mills’ Community Resilience Program, Edgecomb selectmen still want more time before making a decision. On July 25, selectmen decided to wait prior to sending a letter of support identifying Sunrise Ecologic of Boothbay as the town’s service provider in the state’s program designed to fight climate change.
EDGECOMB, ME
Q106.5

15-Year-Old Accused of Killing a Mt. Vernon Girl is Identified

The identity of a 15-year-old accused of killing a teenage girl in Mt. Vernon has been revealed in court. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Aiden Grant, 15, of Wayne has been charged with murder. He made a court appearance in Waterville on Monday and is currently being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.
MOUNT VERNON, ME
boothbayregister.com

Antique Auto Day draws about 40 vehicles

The Boothbay Railway Village Museum hosted the Maine Obsolete Auto League for the annual Antique Auto Day on Saturday, July 23. Approximately 40 vehicles participated and attendees enjoyed looking over the vehicles while they were parked in the Village’s infield. Photographer Bob Crink, a former worker for Chevrolet Engineering,...
BOOTHBAY, ME

