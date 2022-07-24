ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

One person killed in overnight shooting in Homewood

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3NJ3_0gr2AgA900

Police investigate overnight shooting in Homewood 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Homewood on Sunday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Pittsburgh Police were called to the 7200 block of Kelly Street due to a Shotspotter alert.

Once on the scene, they found evidence that a shooting occurred.

While investigating, Wilkinsburg Police found a vehicle and gunshot victim in the 200 block of South Avenue.

That victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

No suspects have been named and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments / 5

Judith Kirsch
3d ago

so.... Mayor Gainey, do you finally get it?Everything I told you (while you were a state representative) and others throughout the region's public safety leadership is being played out over and over again.And for everyone who sarcastically comments, you are just as much part of the problem as the shooters.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

One man in stable condition following shooting in Arlington Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in the Arlington Heights neighborhood. Just after midnight, police were called to Cordell Place after receiving a Shotspotter alert. Once they arrived, they found shell casing and blood at the scene but no victim. Police were later alerted to a man who had been dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound but was in stable condition. The mobile crime unit processed the scene. No suspects have been named. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Victim ID'd of Sunday shooting in Homewood

The man fatally shot early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood has been identified by authorities. Kyle Wilson, 28, was shot around 3:15 a.m. in the 7200 block of Kelly Street and died about an hour later in a local hospital, according to Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homewood North, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
WKBN

Man arrested in shooting last week that injured 15-year-old girl

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on charges he shot a 15-year-old girl in the back last week. Christopher Sherman was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at a home in the 500 block of St. Louis Avenue. He is charged with four counts of felonious assault for a shooting Friday that wounded the girl.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

6-year-old hit, killed by car in Glen Hazel

A child riding his bike late Tuesday in Glen Hazel was struck and killed by a vehicle, officials said. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said 6-year-old Jamel Austin of Pittsburgh died from multiple blunt force trauma of the head and trunk. Police originally reported that Austin was 5.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 in custody after SWAT situation in Millvale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is in custody after a SWAT situation in Millvale on Wednesday. Millvale Police Chief Tim Komoroski said officers were called to a home on Evergreen Avenue around 7 p.m. for reports of a young man being held hostage. Police said an uncle refused to let his nephew out of the house.Officers eventually got the nephew out of the house, and the uncle surrendered peacefully after 45 minutes, Komoroski said.There were no reported injuries.
MILLVALE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pittsburgh Police#Violent Crime
CBS Pittsburgh

6-year-old struck by vehicle and killed in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 6-year-old child riding a bike was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Hazelwood on Tuesday.First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Johnston Avenue. The child, 6-year-old Jamel Austin, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. Police attempted to provide life-saving measures to the child until EMS arrived, according to officials. The driver remained on the scene. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

5-year-old child riding bike hit by vehicle in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 5-year-old child riding a bike was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Hazelwood on Tuesday.First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Johnston Avenue. The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. Police provided life-saving measures to the child until EMS arrived, according to officials. The driver remained at the scene. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
beavercountyradio.com

Woman Found in Car Shot in the Head in Stowe Twp.

(Stowe Twp., Allegheny County, Pa.) Police in Stowe Twp. were called to the 1100 block of Race Street in the township around 9:26 PM last night for reports of a shooting . Upon arriving on the scene they found a woman inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man seriously injured in Downtown Pittsburgh assault

A man was in critical condition at a Pittsburgh hospital Monday as a result of injuries he suffered during an assault in Downtown Pittsburgh, city police said. Police said they found the man at about 7:50 p.m. in the 700 block of Smithfield Street. He was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services, police said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man killed in overnight Braddock shooting

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Braddock. Allegheny County 911 dispatch was notified of a shooting around 1:48 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue. First responders on scene found a 38-year-old man shot. He was taken to the hospital where...
BRADDOCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
61K+
Followers
29K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy