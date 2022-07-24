ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that nailed Taylor's big season

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest retirement of Rob Gronkowski makes an shallow tight end position even more barren of top options for your 2022 Fantasy football rankings. After the likes of Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Mark Andrews, there's a high boom-or-bust factor with the rest of the positional player pool. Tight ends like...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Rob Gronkowski
CBS Sports

2022 Commanders Fantasy Football Preview: Does Carson Wentz answer the long-running QB question?

Record: 7 - 10 (22) Across Scott Turner's two seasons as offensive coordinator, the Commanders have ranked dead last in average depth of target at 6.8 yards -- they were 21st in 2021 at 7.5, so at least some of that has to do with the incredibly conservative approach they had with Alex Smith and co. in 2020. Still, given that their No. 1 wide receiver is a guy who thrives making plays down the field, it's clear they've been too passive, largely thanks to QB play.
NFL
USA TODAY

Fantasy football rankings for 2022: Colts' Jonathan Taylor grabs No. 1 overall spot

NFL training camps are open and the start of the regular season is right around the corner. That means fantasy football drafts can't be very far away. To help you dominate your league this season, USA TODAY Sports' special 2022 fantasy football preview issue is now on sale. In it, you'll find player profiles, stats projections, depth charts, draft tips, sleepers and busts, rookies to watch and a mock draft from our panel of fantasy experts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Reports to camp, could sign soon?

Samuel reported to training camp Tuesday, with 49ers GM John Lynch saying the team is "focused on getting something done," Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. This doesn't necessarily mean Samuel will be a full participant, as he may avoid more strenuous activities that involve more injury risk if he doesn't have a long-term contract in hand. Both parties seem more optimistic than reports earlier this offseason suggested, after Samuel reportedly asked to be traded in April. His contract is part of the issue, but Samuel may also be hesitant to take a lot of snaps at running back, knowing it can hurt his longevity and future contract value. The Niners put him in the backfield far more starting midway through last season, and they continued the trend later on even when Elijah Mitchell was healthy. Samuel put up huge numbers throughout, averaging 110.3 receiving yards over his first eight games before scoring nine TDs (seven rushing) over his final eight. He's probably right that it's in his best interest to play wide receiver full-time if he can dominate through the air the way he did for most of last season, but he'd still be a clear favorite to lead NFL WRs in carries if that happens. Samuel will now catch passes from Trey Lance, with coach Kyle Shanahan confirming Tuesday that the team has moved on from Jimmy Garoppolo and won't have him participating in practice.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football team outlooks: Projections, rankings, sleepers, more after Buccaneers add Julio Jones

The Fantasy Football world went for its first big spin on Tuesday on the first full day of training camp for the majority of teams when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers outlook took a major turn. After months of scooping up Russell Gage at what felt like an incredible mid-round value with the expectation that Chris Godwin could miss the first six weeks of the season the PUP list, the Buccaneers threw us a curveball by not placing the veteran receiver on the PUP list to start training camp. Now that Godwin has avoided the PUP list, the expectation is that he'll start Week 1 of the regular season.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Sleepers#American Football#Cowboys#Sportsline#Colts
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Avoids PUP list

Toney (knee) hasn't been placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The Giants haven't commented on expectations for his participation, but this suggests Toney will practice in some capacity the first week of training camp. He wore a non-contact jersey during June minicamp, after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee earlier this offseason. Fellow Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) is one of the players on the PUP list to start camp, leaving Kenny Golladay, Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton as the top candidates for first-team snaps.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Opens training camp on side field

Gibson (hamstring) is training on the side field at the first day of Washington's veteran training camp, Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports. Gibson may still be nursing the hamstring injury which caused him to miss a bit of time during OTAs, an issue which coach Ron Rivera downplayed at the time. The Commanders aren't yet practicing in pads, so it's too early to raise any alarms, but Gibson's status will warrant monitoring as training camp continues. In the meantime, rookie third-round pick Brian Robinson could continue to see an uptick of first-team reps.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Colts' John Hurst: Signs with Colts

The Colts signed Hurst to a one-year contract Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Hurst spent time on Tampa Bay's practice squad last year, but he was not elevated to the active roster. He has yet to suit up during the regular season, but he did catch two passes for 20 yards when he was with the Chargers during the 2021 preseason. Hurst attended Division II West Georgia and caught 40 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns during his senior season. He's a long shot to win a role in Indy's deep receiving corps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Lands on PUP list

The Giants placed Shepard (Achilles) on the PUP list Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Shepard had a lengthy history of lower-body injuries even before he tore his Achilles in Week 15 last season. He started jogging again toward the end of May and isn't ready to practice at the beginning of training camp. Once he's ready, Shepard could face snap competition in the slot from 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney and 2022 second-rounder Wan'Dale Robinson.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Lands on PUP list

The Cowboys placed Gallup (knee) on the active/physically unable to perform list Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Gallup's status for Week 1 still remains legitimately in question, so it's not much of a surprise to see him begin training camp on the PUP list. The 26-year-old wideout can come off the PUP list at any point in training camp, if deemed healthy, though the Cowboys seem unlikely to rush him back onto the field after having just locked in a five-year extension. Jalen Tolbert, James Washington (foot) and Noah Brown (hamstring) could handle added reps behind CeeDee Lamb as long as Gallup remains sidelined.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Impressive showing in training camp

McKenzie's growth as a route runner has stood out during Buffalo's first four training-camp practices while he sees extra reps in place of injured veteran wideout Jamison Crowder, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. McKenzie saw limited opportunities as the Bills' fifth-leading receiver last year, hauling in 20 of 26...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Bills' Jamison Crowder: Dealing with soreness

Crowder (undisclosed) will not practice Tuesday due to soreness, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Coach Sean McDermott considers Crowder "day-to-day." The veteran slot specialist has now missed two consecutive practices, but there's not yet any indication that he's dealing with a potential long-term issue. As long as Crowder remains sidelined it will mean increased opportunities for other wideouts to handle reps behind Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, including Isaiah McKenzie and rookie fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir. Crowder is said to be competing with McKenzie for the key starting role in the slot.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Ben Cleveland: Goes on NFI list

Cleveland (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday. Cleveland will have to wait to practice with his team as camp opens. Once healthy, he should compete for a depth role on the Ravens' offensive line, if not a starting a position.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Jets' Tevin Coleman: Lands on NFI list

Coleman (undisclosed) has been placed on the active/non-football illness list, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. The report notes that Coleman, who sustained an unspecified injury away from the team facility, can be removed from the list at any time during training camp. Once he re-takes the field, Coleman will look to secure a depth role in the Jets' backfield behind Breece Hall and Michael Carter.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bengals' Alex Cappa: Bengals optimistic about health

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said that he's optimistic that Cappa (abdomen) will be ready in plenty of time to begin the season, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports. Speaking about Cappa and RT La'el Collins (back), Callahan was positive about both: "Optimistic they'll be ready to go when it's time...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

2022 Fantasy football draft prep: Rankings, NFL rookies, strategy, top 150 players from football experts

After winning NFL MVP honors the last two seasons, Aaron Rodgers is now a four-time MVP winner. However, he's entering what could be a challenging new phase of his career after the Packers traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders during the offseason. Green Bay drafted Christian Watson and signed Sammy Watkins to begin rebuilding their wide receiver room, but without a go-to guy, the pressure is on for Rodgers. Owners beginning their 2022 Fantasy football draft prep will have plenty of questions about whether Rodgers can continue to pile up impressive numbers while relying on one of the 2022 Fantasy football rookies.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy