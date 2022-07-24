ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New federal prosecutor confirmed: More on the second woman to fill the role in South Carolina

By Olivia Wile
WJCL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — A former South Carolina congressional candidate and lawyer will soon lead the state....

www.wjcl.com

Comments / 13

Amanda Mullins
3d ago

A woman having a role in something big is only news in SC. Probably a few other states too, but we need to be more progressive so this isn't news, just an everyday normal occurrence. It's 2022, not 1952.

Reply(4)
6
The Associated Press

Boroughs sworn in as South Carolina's top federal prosecutor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Adair Ford Boroughs, a Columbia attorney and former Democratic congressional candidate, took over as South Carolina’s top federal prosecutor on Tuesday. Boroughs was sworn in by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, for whom she previously served as a clerk. As U.S. attorney, she will supervise dozens of assistant prosecutors and more than 80 support staffers. The U.S. Senate approved Boroughs’ nomination on Thursday by voice vote. Proposed by President Joe Biden in June, Boroughs’ nomination was quickly advanced by a Senate panel on July 14, with just two members — Missouri Republican Josh Hawley and Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn — opposed. The Barnwell County native is the second woman to serve as South Carolina’s U.S. attorney, following Sherri Lydon’s service in 2018 and 2019. The office has been under interim leadership since February 2021, when former state Rep. Peter McCoy, a Trump appointee, resigned following Biden’s inauguration.
