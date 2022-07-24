New federal prosecutor confirmed: More on the second woman to fill the role in South Carolina

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A recent investigation into an Atlanta federal prison deemed the prison so bad that it is a threat to the entire southeast region. Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff headed the investigation and uncovered some of the prison's "systematic failures." Such as the prison being overrun by rats, and in order to deal with the problem, the prison allowed stray cats to come in and eat the rats. He also mentioned that out of the prison's 253 prison cameras, only 142 worked. As well as the prison's continual problem of turning a blind eye to drugs entering the facility and leaving the facility. And also the large amounts of tunnels around the prison where prisoners would continually escape from.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO