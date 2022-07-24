ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce secretary says it’s counterproductive for Democrats to talk about running against Biden in 2024

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Sunday agreed with the notion that it is counterproductive for Democrats to talk about other candidates who could run against President Biden in 2024.

During an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Raimondo about her own political future since being touted for a possible run for president.

“There’s a lot of speculation about your own political future. And do you think when you hear that, you must hear it?” Brennan asked Raimondo. “Is that counterproductive for Democrats to be openly talking about anyone other than Joe Biden running in 2024?”

“Yes, I think it is. The president is a great president. He’s doing a great job, he’s going to run and he’s the man for the job,” Raimondo replied. “So I do think it’s unproductive.”

Brennan then asked Raimondo about her own political future, mentioning speculation of moves to the Treasury Department and a 2024 presidential run, but Raimondo wouldn’t address those rumors.

“And you and your political future. What is it?” Brennan asked Raimondo.

“Doing a great job of the Commerce Department,” Raimondo replied.

“Well, there’s speculation you can move to Treasury. There’s speculation you could run for president” Brennan said.

“You know, by this time next week, I’m going to have $52 billion of the Commerce Department to rebuild the semiconductor manufacturing industry and that is going to keep me more than busy,” Raimondo replied.

Raimondo said earlier this month that Democrats aren’t justified to critique Biden’s actions as president amid the fallout over the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the constitutional right to an abortion for women, adding that Biden is already pushing his limits of authority to stand up to women rights.

“These issues have to be solved by Congress, or in this case the Supreme Court and Congress,” Raimondo told NBC’s “Meet The Press” host Chuck Todd at the time. “So he’s doing what a good executive does, which is go to his team and say: give me every option, every tool in my toolbox. And that’s what this executive order does.”

Comments / 27

Checkmate
3d ago

It's more counterproductive by far to do everything they can to destroy this country .

Reply
26
ND Football
3d ago

It has to be difficult to stand up there with a straight face and say Biden is doing a good job

Reply(2)
19
Dan R
3d ago

well she's definitely right when she said Biden is already pushing his limits of authority

Reply
22
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
