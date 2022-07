Bishop Terry R. LaValley presented the Edgar P. Wadhams Award for Distinguished Service to 33 individuals during the Celebration of the Body of Christ, a special gathering held July 10 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg. Part of the 150th Anniversary of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, the Celebration of the Body of Christ began with a recital by Mr. Donald K. Fellows on the new Cathedral organ. The recital was followed by a Holy Hour, a time of prayer before the Eucharist, after which the awards were presented.

