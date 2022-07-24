ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Wisconsin offers 2024 four-star PF Royce Parham

By Dillon Graff
 3 days ago
On Saturday, Greg Gard and his coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 power forward Royce Parham out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

According to the On3 recruiting rankings, Parham is the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 11 PF in the country, and the No. 3 player in Pennsylvania.

As a sophomore, he averaged 20.8 points and nine rebounds a game while shooting 64.2% from the field.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward currently holds offers from Duquesne, George Mason, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Robert Morris, Rutgers, TCU, VCU, and Xavier.

Parham, a standout at North Hills High School, is a versatile big man that plays with great energy and has all the tools to be a dominant defensive player. He’s active on the glass, uses his length as a shot blocker, has excellent hands, is a fluid athlete, and has a budding face-up game. The kid oozes potential.

The Pennsylvania native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

