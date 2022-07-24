Wisconsin makes top three for 2023 four-star CB Braeden Marshall

After trimming his list of schools down to five, 2023 four-star cornerback Braeden Marshall is down to a final three: Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Nebraska.

Per the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 359 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 38 CB in the country, and the No. 71 player in Florida.

As a junior, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound CB registered 28 tackles, 12 pass breakups, and four interceptions en route to being named to the 8A All-State team.

The Florida native also held offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, and several others.

Marshall, a native of Lake Mary, Florida, intends to announce his commitment on July 30.

