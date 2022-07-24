ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Section of KY 97 to close in Graves County on Monday

westkentuckystar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that a section of KY 97 will be closed in southern Graves County...

westkentuckystar.com

westkentuckystar.com

Ballard County awarded Emergency Road Aid funds

Ballard County was awarded funding for a drainage project on Wednesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet awarded the county $13,250 in County Road Aid Emergency Funds. The funding will assist with a drainage structure repair on Upshaw Road, less than a mile northwest of Hamburg Road in southern Ballard County. A...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Section of Highland Church Road temporarily closed Tuesday, Wednesday

PADUCAH — Highland Church Road will be closed for several hours near the 3 mile marker Tuesday and again on Wednesday to allow for a cross-drain replacement between Rushing Road and Phipps Street. According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure is expected to last...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

KYTC announces traffic paint striping ramping up in District 1 counties

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to ramp up traffic paint striping this week. They said crews started working in Lyon County last Friday, with additional crews arriving in Crittenden and Trigg County this week. Once those counties are done, they said the teams would move westward. Much...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Produce Truck In Trigg County Wednesday Morning

The Helping Hands Organization will coordinate with Feeding Kentucky to provide produce to those in need Wednesday morning. Helping Hands Chairman K.G. Ariagno says the truck will be filled with needed food for people in the community. Ariagno says the truck is scheduled to arrive mid-morning. She adds the produce...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkms.org

Benefit concert this weekend for Marshall Co. tornado survivors

A concert benefiting tornado recovery efforts in Marshall County is set for this weekend. The Marshall County Disaster Recovery Celebration — Benefit Concert will be held at Bob’s Music Shed in Gilbertsville. The money from the event will go to the Marshall Co. Nonprofit Foundation’s Tornado Relief Fund, which will be available to area residents in the Moors Camp Highway Loop, where much of the storm damage is. People living in the impacted area will be able to apply for funds until the end of August.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky State Police will host recruiting event in Benton

Kentucky State Police will host a "Meet the Recruiter" event in Benton. The event will be an opportunity for potential recruits to get questions answered and learn more about the process to apply. Trooper Rob Austin from KSP's Recruitment Branch will host the event at Snap Fitness on August 4th...
BENTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paving on US 60 to begin in Smithland on Wednesday

Paving along two sections of US 60 in Smithland will kick off on Wednesday. Until August 3, paving will take place on both sides of the new Cumberland River Bridge to tie it in with the existing roadway. Officials expect minor delays during the process. From August 5 until August...
SMITHLAND, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fugitive Ronnie Sharp remains at large after leading law enforcement on another vehicle chase, Calloway County Sheriff's Office says

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says a fugitive wanted in Kentucky and Tennessee remains at large after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through both states. The sheriff's office says it was notified around 4:15 p.m. Monday that deputies in Henry County, Tennessee,...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Sharp Remains At Large After Pursuit, Vehicle Theft

Paris, Tenn.–Fugitive Ronnie Sharp is still at large after stealing a vehicle in the Puryear area this morning and attempting to ram a Henry County Sheriff’s cruiser and a Calloway County Sheriff’s cruiser during a pursuit yesterday. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said it is believed that...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Marshall County Sheriff puts retirement on hold

Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire said he is putting his retirement plans on hold after claiming outgoing County Judge Executive Kevin Neal has gone back on his word on who to appoint in his place. McGuire is seeking election to the Marshall County Commission after winning the Republican primary for...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Looking Ahead To Next Phase of 641 Widening

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway, right, discusses the next phase of the Hwy. 641N widening project with Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, left, and State Rep. Tandy Darby. Ridgeway said the three drove out to Puryear to go over details of what will be a 3.1-mile portion of the highway that will start around Howard Road in Henry County and go to the Kentucky state line. Sexton spoke to the Paris Rotary Club after the tour with Ridgeway and Darby and said he felt optimistic that funds will be available in the budget for the next phase of the project. The first phase from Rison St. in Paris to Smith Road was recently completed. (Photo courtesy of House Speaker Sexton’s office).
PARIS, TN
westkentuckystar.com

City commission revisits telecommunications ordinance

At Tuesday's Paducah city commission meeting, Mayor George Bray and the commissioners reintroduced a measure to update the city's outdated telecommunications ordinance. The ordinance to repeal and replace that section of the city's code of crdinances was first introduced in May. The last time that segment of the code had been updated was 1998. Lots of advances since then require updates to bring it in line with current technologies.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Report of shots fired in Calloway pursuit

A report into our newsroom indicates a pursuit along State Line Road in Calloway County has brought a large police presence into the area. According to reports, shots were fired and a suspect allegedly fled on foot into a wooded area in the Coleman Branch Road area, following an attempted traffic stop. Deputies from Marshall County and Kentucky State Police troopers are assisting with the search.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY

