Section of KY 97 to close in Graves County on Monday

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway, right, discusses the next phase of the Hwy. 641N widening project with Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, left, and State Rep. Tandy Darby. Ridgeway said the three drove out to Puryear to go over details of what will be a 3.1-mile portion of the highway that will start around Howard Road in Henry County and go to the Kentucky state line. Sexton spoke to the Paris Rotary Club after the tour with Ridgeway and Darby and said he felt optimistic that funds will be available in the budget for the next phase of the project. The first phase from Rison St. in Paris to Smith Road was recently completed. (Photo courtesy of House Speaker Sexton’s office).

PARIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO