Petition: Demand Lifetime Animal Ownership Ban on Woman Who Set a Conscious Dog on Fire

By Holly Woodbury
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Missouri woman, Brianna Lynn Lingo, 29, is facing felony charges for confessing to stealing and burning a dog alive owned by her mother as part of a “sacrifice ritual.” After her mother called 911 asking them to help her save the terrier mix, it was too late when they arrived...

James Kellison
3d ago

she needs some serious jail time !!! DO NOT let this mentally ill woman own another animal for the rest of her life !! put her away if you don't want to give her jail time !!

Doris Lamprecht
3d ago

Make punishment fit the Crime, horrified of this poor Dogs treatment,this dog did NOT deserver this😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

Sarah-jean Jacobs
2d ago

People talking about she shouldn’t ever own another dog! SHE STOLE THE DOG FROM HER MOTHER AND BURNED IT ALIVE IN HER MOTHERS YARD!

