New Petitions to Sign This Week: Tell Ecuador to Help Save Rare Turtle Species, Demand the European Union Fight the Illegal Puppy Trade, Urge Lawmakers to Implement Safe Haven Abortion Laws and More!

By Mathew Davis
One Green Planet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for...

Fast Company

Abortion surveillance tech could create an American refugee crisis

The term “internally-displaced people” is often used to describe people from Ukraine, Syria, and countless other conflict zones around the globe. They are refugees within their own borders, forced to flee home to find safety. We usually think of this happening a world away from America, but the alarming truth is that the term may soon become a part of life here, and the unlikely cause is the repeal of Roe v. Wade.
NBC News

State legislators look to Mexico for direction in fight for abortion rights

State legislators have turned their attention to their neighbor to the south for guidance and direction about how to navigate a newly restrictive legal landscape in the U.S. regarding abortion. Mexico's Supreme Court decriminalized abortion last year, loosening decades of restrictive laws in the predominately Catholic nation, leading to more...
One Green Planet

End Gender-Based Violence in China, Stop The Killing of Cats at Osan Air Base, Bring Awareness to Pangolin Trafficking: 10 Petitions to Sign this Week to Help People, Animals, and the Planet!

Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with your friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Upworthy

Satanic Temple says abortion ban violates religious freedom, to sue state to protect civil rights

Abortion is no longer a federal constitutional right after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last Friday. Many states with a conservative majority already have in place restrictive abortion laws while many Republicans are pushing for a national ban on abortion. Former President Barack Obama called it an attack on "the essential freedoms of millions of Americans." With the reproductive healthcare of America at stake, Biden and Democrats are refusing to codify Roe v. Wade or expand the Supreme Court to counter the ruling. The Satanic Temple is now commencing a legal fight for the right to have an abortion citing the violation of religious freedom. With conservative Christians leading the charge to ban abortion in America, it's only fitting that it's the worshippers of Satan who are fighting for the bodily autonomy and reproductive rights of people.
One Green Planet

Biden Blames Oil Refineries in Northeast For Giving Him and Others Cancer

In a speech about the climate crisis, Biden blamed oil refineries in the Northeast for giving him and others he grew up with cancer. Biden spoke in Somerset, Massachusetts, about how oil refineries in Pennsylvania would drift over to his hometown of Claymont, Delaware. “The first frost, you knew what...
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
Daily Mail

Female crane operator who became a TikTok star after posting videos of herself working is killed when high winds topple her 40ft crane to the ground in Russia

A female crane operator who became a TikTok star with videos of herself working has died after high winds toppled her 40-foot crane to the ground. Single mother-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, was killed instantly in the accident when her cabin smashed to the ground in Tyumen, a major oil hub in Russia.
Daily Montanan

The push for abortion lawmaking after ‘Dobbs’ is unique, legal experts say

The end of nationwide abortion protections has been met with a wave of calls from lawmakers and governors in at least a dozen states for special legislative sessions that would reshape the state-by-state patchwork of laws that now govern abortion in the U.S. “I haven’t seen so many states focusing their attention so quickly on […] The post The push for abortion lawmaking after ‘Dobbs’ is unique, legal experts say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Atlantic

What Are Abortion Code Words Even For?

“If you want to come ‘see my cows’ for the weekend, let me know,” Laurel Ysebaert, the owner of a small Ontario cattle ranch, posted on TikTok in May, as the U.S. Supreme Court prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade. “I can give you a safe space while you recover from ‘seeing my cows.’”
