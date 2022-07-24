ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, July 24

By Mike Pegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe start again today with coverage of Indiana football and men's basketball. Countdown to Big Ten Media Days: Indiana: CNHI Indiana. 2022 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 41 Days (Beau Robbings): Hoosier Huddle. In this section, we compile the...

247Sports

Alabama DL target Hunter Osborne locks in decision date

Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne of Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville will announce his college commitment on Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. CT on CBS Sports HQ, he announced on Monday. The in-state standout is down to Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. “Really just the day I came down to,” he said...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
247Sports

Kansas basketball violations: NCAA should drop Jayhawks' recruiting case, Dick Vitale says

Amid news that Kansas head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend were both held off of the recruiting trail during a key recruiting period in July according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Dick Vitale indicated that he believes the NCAA should drop the Jayhawks' infractions case. Kansas is currently facing possible penalties for alleged recruiting violations that the NCAA announced in 2019.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

WSU coach Kyle Smith on USC and UCLA departing Pac-12: They may be back

MUCH OF THE discourse around USC and UCLA departing the Pac-12 for the Big Ten has focused on football, but it's from the basketball side of the house -- more specifically, Washington State men’s hoops coach Kyle Smith -- where you'll find perhaps the freshest take on matters. Smith believes the travel grind that awaits the Trojans and Bruins across all sports may adversely affect their recruiting -- and thereby prompt a return to the Conference of Chmapions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Top-100 QB recruit returning to Penn State

Penn State will welcome a collection of blue-chip prospects to campus this weekend, closing out an eventful July in style with annual Lasch Bash festivities. As the confirmed guest list grows, a notable mid-week addition has surfaced. Quarterback Jayden Bradford, a top-100 overall recruit within the 2024 class, shared Wednesday...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Ryan Davis announces Kansas State commitment

Kansas State's 2023 class has added another piece as the month of July nears its finish. On Monday night, defensive end Ryan Davis became the latest name added for Chris Klieman's staff, giving the Wildcats a much needed asset along the line of scrimmage. Standing 6-feet-4, 240-pounds, Davis makes the...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Everything Scott Frost said up front at Big Ten Media Days

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was the opening act at Big Ten Media Days as he was the first coach to meet with the media at the podium. After being introduced by Kevin Warren, Frost eschewed an opening statement in favor of jumping right into questions. It started slow, but eventually built up to several interesting conversations on a wide range of topics.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Former Wolverine star back with Michigan Football program

247Sports confirmed with Michigan spokesman Dave Ablauf on Monday afternoon that former Wolverine defender and All-Big Ten cornerback Lavert Hill is back with the Michigan Football program as an intern with the strength and conditioning staff. Hill was a three-year starter for the Wolverines and was an all-B1G selection in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Peach Jam: Five-star wing Mookie Cook updates recruitment

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Five star forward Mookie Cook has not made a timeline for a decision but is starting to evaluate his options and take potential visits. Cook is Ranked No. 5 overall by 247Sports in the class of 2023 and once committed to Oregon before announcing his decommitment from the program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

ESPN FPI projects every game on Tennessee’s 2022 schedule

Tennessee is less than a week away from starting preseason camp ahead of the upcoming season, and the Vols will be looking to take another step after a better-than-expected debut season under head coach Josh Heupel in 2021. Expectations are now higher for Tennessee, picked to finish third in its division (narrowly behind Kentucky) in the SEC preseason poll. ESPN’s Football Power Index ranks the Vols at No. 25 heading into the season and projects them to win 7.1 games, and the game-by-game predictions for every game on the 2022 schedule are also now out.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

'24 five-star Karter Knox says Louisville is "coming after me hard"

It's been a hectic summer for Tampa, Fla., Catholic five-star forward Karter Knox. The 6-foot-6 prospect in the Class of 2024 played a lot of games on the Nike EYBL circuit with the Florida Rebels, wrapping up with a stellar showing last weekend at the Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., when 247Sports national analyst Eric Bossi called him "one of the most athletic rising juniors in the country."
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Top247 LB Malik Bryant will make a commitment on Wednesday

Orlando Jones Top247 linebacker Malik Bryant was schedule to make a commitment on July 23 but pushed things back to give himself more time to make a final decision. It didn’t take much longer for the nation’s No. 5 linebacker, per 247Sports, to come to a final decision with the Central Florida product announcing on his social media accounts on Tuesday night that a public pledge was less than 24 hours away.
NFL
247Sports

Tennessee basketball moves up three spots in KenPom's program ratings

The Tennessee men’s basketball program is No. 19 nationally in KenPom.com’s updated program ratings, moving up three spots from last year. Program ratings are explained by KenPom here, factoring in past success — using statistics during the KenPom era, dating back to 1997 — along with factoring in what’s possible, conference affiliation and recruiting ratings over the last decade. Tennessee's highest final single-season rating during the KenPom era was No. 9 last season, with the lowest coming in 1997, when the Vols were No. 158.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

WATCH: WVU QB commit Raheim Jeter throws for Graham Harrell

Last month, West Virginia coaches attempted to get current quarterback commit Raheim Jeter up on campus for a camp. It's not that he needed to work out for them again - he already has an offer and is committed - but Jeter threw for and committed to the previous offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Now? The Mountaineers have a new guy for both of those positions in Graham Harrell, and the offense is going to look a little different than it did before. So, on Monday, Jeter made his way back up to Morgantown and threw for Harrell. EerSports was in attendance, putting together some film of his work on the day. Check it out above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Indiana RB David Ellis reportedly leaving football program

Indiana senior running back and return specialist David Ellis is leaving the Hoosiers football program, according to multiple reports. Health issues were cited as a reason for Ellis' departure. It's currently unknown whether Ellis' football career is over entirely, or if he will enter the transfer portal and potentially seek...
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Media Doubtful on Virginia Tech in 2022 ACC Football Preseason Poll

On Tuesday, The ACC released their 2022 ACC Preseason Poll, which surveyed the media's expectations for the Atlantic and Coastal Division teams. The Poll was conducted during last week's ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina by credentialed media. The Atlantic's Clemson is the favorite to not only win their division, but likely be named 2022 ACC Champions. In the Coastal, Miami is the favorite to take home the Coastal crown, followed by a distant second-place Pittsburgh.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

USC Football: Ten Trojans selected to preseason All-Pac-12 teams

USC dominated the 2022 preseason All-Pac-12 selections from the conference on Tuesday, leading the way with 10 overall selections across the two teams, which are voted on by the media. Defending Pac-12 champion Utah tied USC with six first-team preseason picks: quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receiver Jordan Addison, wide receiver...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release first official depth chart

Big Ten Media Days are finally here and that means that Iowa fans will get their first depth chart of the season. There has been several notable moves throughout the last few weeks and we break them all down here. The offensive line will continue to be fluid, but there's optimism in the program that they can take a step forward despite losing Tyler Linderbaum to the NFL.
IOWA CITY, IA
