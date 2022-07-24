Hoosier Newsstand, July 24

Last month, West Virginia coaches attempted to get current quarterback commit Raheim Jeter up on campus for a camp. It's not that he needed to work out for them again - he already has an offer and is committed - but Jeter threw for and committed to the previous offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Now? The Mountaineers have a new guy for both of those positions in Graham Harrell, and the offense is going to look a little different than it did before. So, on Monday, Jeter made his way back up to Morgantown and threw for Harrell. EerSports was in attendance, putting together some film of his work on the day. Check it out above.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO