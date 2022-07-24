ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Sunday morning top stories: Search still on for 3 missing Texas children

By KCBD Staff
KCBD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. An Amber Alert was issued for three Texas children on July 22. The children are from Kempner, a small town in central Texas. Police are searching for...

www.kcbd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Loved Ones Terrified After Texas Mom’s ‘Bizarre’ Disappearance One Week Ago

The family of a Texas mom is stunned after the 39-year-old “vanished” last week while rushing to get to her job as a paralegal in San Antonio. Chrissy Powell was last heard from when she called into work the morning of July 5 to let them know she was running late, reports KENS 5. Soon after, a doorbell cam captured Powell leaving her house in a hurry around 10:30 a.m. She strangely left her phone at home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
102.5 The Bone

Man allegedly shot, killed his girlfriend after accidentally mistaking her for an intruder in Texas

PASADENA, Texas — A man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend after he accidentally mistook her for an intruder in Texas, police say. The Pasadena Police Department said in a news release that on Monday around 3:30 a.m., they received a call about a shooting. The caller told the dispatcher that he accidentally shot his girlfriend who he thought was an intruder.
PASADENA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Kempner, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Washington Examiner

Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
MCKINNEY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Daily Mail

Amazon warehouse employee, 19, is arrested 'for plotting mass-shooting at the Texas depot where he worked': Teen 'idolized' Uvalde gunman that killed 19 children and had recently bought an AR-15

A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Methamphetamine#Drug Cartel#Texas Police#Toyota#Mexican#Kcbd
TexansDaily

Texans Running Back Arrested on Rape Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was charged with burglary and intent to rape, according to records filed with the Harris County District Clerk’s office. The complaint, filed Friday, involves a woman identified by the Houston Chronicle as Anderson’s “on-again-off-again girlfriend.”. Anderson, 24, was arrested, according to...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas woman loses thousands to Zelle text message scam

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — On a Saturday in June, Shanna Coulter received a text message from what appeared to be her credit union. The text message asked, "Did you attempt a Zelle payment for the amount of $2,000?" She immediately typed her response, "No." Within minutes, she received a phone call."When it showed up, it showed up as my financial institution on a caller ID," Coulter said.The call was spoofed. Its technology that can disguise a fake phone number as one you may know, like your bank. And soon enough, Coulter was on her way to losing thousands of dollars. "You get so...
FORT WORTH, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car

A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Stepfather of child killed in Uvalde school massacre says authorities are ‘lying to our face’: ‘It’s humiliating’

The stepfather of a 10-year-old who was killed in the Uvalde school massacre has accused authorities of “humiliating” and “lying” to the families of victims.Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday, Angel Garza said Texas law enforcement authorities were “humiliating” families by failing to hold themselves accountable.A Texas House report issued on Sunday night said it found “law enforcement responders failed” to follow protocols and “failed to prioritise saving innocent lives over their own safety” during the shooting at the school.Lt. Mariano Pargas, a Uvalde Police Department officer who had been the city’s acting police chief that day, was...
UVALDE, TX
Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy