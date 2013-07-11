Empire State Building Fast Facts

Spotted lanternfly nymphs look like small beetles, but they will soon grow into destructive pests. Union County, NJ – July 26, 2022 — Union County residents can help fight back against the spotted lanternfly by destroying the destructive pest while it is still in the early stages of growth. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that can weaken trees, damage ornamental plants and destroy fruit trees, hops, grape vines and other crops. They also excrete a whitish “honeydew” that can grow moldy and foul outdoor spaces including patios and yard furniture.
