ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Pervez Musharraf Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago

Read CNN's Fast Facts on Pervez Musharraf, former president of...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benazir Bhutto
Person
Nawaz Sharif
Person
Pervez Musharraf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Pakistan Military Academy#Pakistan Navy#Constitution Of Pakistan#India Birth#Military Academy Of Kakul#Muslim#British#The Pakistani Army#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
PPP
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Place
Dubai
CNN

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar executions

The UN Security Council on Wednesday condemned the execution of four pro-democracy activists by Myanmar's ruling military and called for the release of all arbitrarily detained prisoners, including President Win Myint and deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
WORLD
The Independent

'New Cold War': Russia and West vie for influence in Africa

Russian, French and American leaders are crisscrossing Africa to win support for their positions on the war in Ukraine, waging what some say is the most intense competition for influence on the continent since the Cold War. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French President Emanuel Macron are each visiting several African countries this week. Samantha Power, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, went to Kenya and Somalia last week. The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, will go to Ghana and Uganda next week.“It's like a new Cold War is playing out in Africa, where...
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy