ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Willis Tower Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead Fast Facts from CNN about Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower, located in...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Block Club Chicago

Google Is Buying The Thompson Center For $105 Million

CHICAGO — Google will take over the Thompson Center in The Loop, officials announced Wednesday. The tech giant has agreed to buy all of the building for $105 million after it is renovated by other organizations. The Thompson Center will be “entirely redeveloped” into an office suite for Google’s workers as part of the deal, Gov. JB Pritzker said at a news conference. The sale will benefit the company, as well as Illinois taxpayers and Chicagoans, he said.
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Michigan Avenue is on Life Support – Could it Become “Magnificent” Again?

John Howell is joined by Robert Reed, Veteran Chicago journalist and current contributor to Chicago magazine. They discuss the plan to revitalize the Magnificent Mile and the Water Tower Place, as these former “hotspot” destinations have gone downhill in recent years. Some of these plans include diversifying the retail options, adding in different business types, and even expanding sidewalks.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

You can’t go dome again

Forgive me for lapsing into Yiddishkeit. But to see the mayor drag out the dome will-o-wisp, like a much-adored toddler’s blankie now worn to a nubbin, and wave it over her head, as if it were an original genius divination of her own — it taps into a well of deep Chicago nostalgia. It makes me want to set up a cart in Maxwell Street and start selling bottles of Professor Steinberg’s Amazing Old World Cure-All.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Two Chicago Hospitals Land on US News and World Report's ‘Best Hospitals in America' List

Two Chicago hospitals have been named as some of the best hospitals in the country, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report's annual list of "America's Best Hospitals," released Tuesday, ranks the top 20 "Honor Roll" hospitals on a point system, evaluating overall performance at 4,300 hospitals in specific specialties, traditional and alternative treatments, as well as processes for common procedures and conditions like congestive heart failure, diabetes, hip and knee replacements, stroke, cancer surgeries and more.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Business
Block Club Chicago

Cycle Smithy Will Close Beloved Lincoln Park Bike Shop In September After 49 Years

LINCOLN PARK — Cycle Smithy has been helping Chicagoans find the perfect bike for 49 years — but the shop will close in September. Owner Mark Mattei, 71, said it’s time for him to retire. He’ll let the lease run out on the business, 2468 1/2 N. Clark St. In the meantime, everything’s 30 percent off, “and maybe I’ll throw what’s left over in the lake,” Mattei said.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sears Holdings#The Tower#Willis Group#The Sears Tower#The Petronas Twin Towers#Owings Merrill#Sears Roebuck Company
newcity.com

Today In The Culture, July 25, 2022: New York Snags Top Chicago Film Official | Save the Monarch | Victory Gardens Cast Speaks Out

South Branch Of Chicago River To Get Million-Dollar Restoration. “U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin announced $1 million in federal funds dedicated to restoring parts of the South Branch of the Chicago River,” reports the Sun-Times. “The South Branch of the Chicago River has historically been polluted by industry.”. Office...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses

Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
Eater

Chef Dominque Tougne, Chicago’s Ambassador of French Culture, Dies at 56

Chicago’s culinary world and French community are mourning the loss of Chez Moi chef Dominque Tougne. Tougne, who opened another restaurant, French Quiche, in 2020, died on Wednesday, July 20, after suffering a heart attack. He was 56. Long before the burly, bald chef resembling French comic book character...
CHICAGO, IL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy