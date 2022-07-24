ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondale, AL

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 3 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE – Beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m., on Monday, July 25th, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the...

