REMLAP — Elite Auto & Tire has announced its grand opening for Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Head on out to check out Elite Auto & Tire, located at 13605 US Hwy 75 in Remlap, and see what they have to offer and visit the shop that is now under new ownership and management.

REMLAP, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO