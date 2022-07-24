From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE – Beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m., on Monday, July 25th, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the...www.trussvilletribune.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
I-459 southbound lane closure planned near Irondale
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — Beginning at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, August 1st, the Alabama Department of Transportation will perform the following lane closures for maintenance activities, the agency announced: The inside (left) and center lanes of I-459 southbound will be closed at the I-20 Interchange Once work is completed on these two […]
Trussville Council approves resolution to join opioid settlements
TRUSSVILLE — The council approved a resolution authorizing the city of Trussville to join the State of Alabama and other local governments as participants in current and future opioid settlements at the council meeting on Tuesday, July 26. According to the resolution read during the meeting, the opioid epidemic...
Crash closes Main Street in Trussville
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — According to the Trussville Police Department, a crash on Main Street in Trussville has closed all lanes. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on Monday. The roadway is expected to be blocked for several hours. “Due to a traffic collision, all lanes of Highway 11 in Trussville are […]
2-vehicle crash blocks road in Trussville
TRUSSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident has left a service road blocked in Trussville around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. The service road at Martin Wilson Road is blocked, said TPD Lieutenant Clint Riner, who urged motorists to find alternate routes in order to reach their destinations. Trussville Fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One dead, another injured after motorcycle crash in Etowah County
From The Tribune staff reports ETOWAH COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash fatally injured a Glencoe woman on Monday, July 25, at approximately 7:11 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Erin M. Mims, 29, was fatally injured when the 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle that she was a passenger on left the roadway and […]
Trussville Mayor announces 2022 Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Mayor Buddy Choat announces the 2022 Trussville Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, scheduled for August 5 at the Trussville Civic Center. The buffet will open at 6:30 a.m.; the program will begin at 7:00 a.m. This second annual prayer event will be hosted by the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce, […]
Irondale Chamber announces August luncheon
IRONDALE — The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce has announced the details for its August 11 luncheon. The speaker for this luncheon will be Mark Colson, President/CEO of the Alabama Truckers’ Association. The luncheon is sponsored by Two Men and a Truck. The luncheon will be held at...
Norfolk Southern announces maintenance work in Trussville
TRUSSVILLE — Norfolk Southern has announced they have a contractor conducting maintenance on a crossing in Trussville on Monday, August 1, beginning at 8:00 a.m. According to the Trussville Fire and Rescue, the maintenance work will take place at the Mary Taylor Road crossing. “The crossing will be completely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coroner IDs Trussville woman killed in late-night wreck on Main Street
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed early Monday morning during a two-vehicle accident on Main Street in Trussville. Pamela Gonzales-Pena, 28, was the driver and lone occupant of a car traveling north that crossed the center line and struck a 18-wheeler in the southbound […]
Planned lane closures on I-459 SB, in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 7 p.m., Friday, July 22, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the I-459 southbound (outside) lane for Emergency Bridge joint repair work as follows:. Beginning at 9 p.m., the middle lane will be closed. Both the outside and middle lanes will...
Elite Auto & Tire announces grand opening
REMLAP — Elite Auto & Tire has announced its grand opening for Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Head on out to check out Elite Auto & Tire, located at 13605 US Hwy 75 in Remlap, and see what they have to offer and visit the shop that is now under new ownership and management.
UPDATE: Tree cleared, low hanging wire continues to block roadway
UPDATE: The Street Department has cleared the tree from the roadway. “There’s a phone wire hanging extremely low, and will be hard for an SUV to pass through,” Lieutenant Clint Riner said. “We have contacted Century Link but have not received an ETA.” From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The storm has caused a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coroner IDs juvenile found shot on I-59
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the 16-year-old found shot dead inside of his car near an Interstate exit on Saturday, July 23. Kavas Jemison was found dead of a gunshot wound on Interstate 59/20 South at Exit 121 — 19th Street, Ensley — shortly before 8:30 […]
18-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An 18-year-old was killed in a Birmingham shooting on Tuesday, July 26, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Daniel Edward Fowler, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. North Precinct officers were dispatched to the 1400 Block of 21st Street […]
Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the family of deceased individual
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individual. Jerry Melton Williams, 62, of Birmingham, died on July 21, 2021, at 6:29 a.m. Williams was found unresponsive lying on the ground near an apartment building in the 7700 block of Madrid Avenue in Birmingham.
BPD report: Heflin man’s death reclassified as homicide
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An autopsy by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has led local police to reclassify a 23-year-old Heflin man’s death as a homicide. The victim, Reed Anderson Rigsby, was discovered lying unresponsive by Birmingham Police officers responding to a call of a person down at an address at the […]
Center Point residents: Trash woes continue
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — For the second consecutive week, brush and debris pick-up was the primary topic of discussion during the Center Point City Council meeting on Thursday, July 21. Two area property owners braved the stormy weather to voice their concerns about the city’s ongoing brush and debris removal […]
Unidentified man shot and killed in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was shot and killed in Birmingham on Monday, July 25, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault while inside a motor vehicle. The incident occurred in the 700 block of 6th Avenue […]
Two Leeds men arrested after Leeds PD obtains search warrant
LEEDS — Two Leeds men were arrested when the Leeds Police Department (LPD) obtained a search warrant on Friday, July 22, at approximately 5:30 p.m. According to the LPD, officers from the LPD Patrol, Operations Support Unit, SWAT Team, and Jefferson County Vice Narcotics Deputies served a search warrant in the 1300 Block of Beech Street.
Birmingham PD investigates Monday night shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, July 25, at approximately 10:36 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Frederick Hooks III, 34, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 3400 block of Norwood Boulevard in […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0