TALLAHASSEE – Fielding a capable group of scholarship offensive linemen, beyond a makeshift starting lineup, was impossible at times for Florida State last season. The Seminoles’ depth along the line was depleted for stretches in Year 2 under Mike Norvell, with ill-equipped underclassmen or even walk-ons occasionally being forced to run with the second-team line during practice. This impacted the quality of practices and obviously had a profound impact in games as FSU utilized a whopping 21 OL combinations. Twenty. One.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO