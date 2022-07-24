ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

New Hampshire is the #5 state with the lowest stroke death rate

By Stacker
laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated the stroke death rate in New...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 1

Related
manchesterinklink.com

Sununu, on state lawsuit against pharmacies for overdistribution: ‘They helped fuel an opioid epidemic in the Granite State’

CONCORD, NH – The state on Tuesday filed suit against several major retail pharmacy chains after an investigation into the alleged overdistribution and dispensing of prescription opioids across the state. Named in the suit: CVS Health Corporation; CVS Indiana L.L.C.; CVS Pharmacy, Inc.; NeighborCare of New Hampshire, LLC; Rite...
ECONOMY
WMUR.com

New Hampshire stands alone in New England as only state without legal marijuana

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire has set itself apart from the rest of New England as the only state in the region that still hasn't legalized recreational marijuana. Through ballot initiatives and legislation, cannabis prohibitions have fallen over the past six years, from Maine to Rhode Island. Advocates for marijuana legalization said they never thought the Granite State would stand alone like this.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

GOP-Controlled Council Again Rejects Funding 3 Health-Care Clinics; Dr. Sherman Protests

HENNIKER – For the fourth time, the current Republican-controlled Executive Council has rejected a series of contracts for health care at reproductive clinics throughout the state, impacting thousands of low-income women. The three rejected family planning providers that also provide abortion care are Equality Health Center in Concord, Lovering...
HENNIKER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Recent economic analysis shows uptick in wages, but longer work hours

Last week’s good news was that New Hampshire’s record low unemployment rate of 2 percent – tied for the third lowest rate in the nation – and the state gained more than 21,000 jobs. The bad news is that workers’ real wages are slipping, even if...
ECONOMY
laconiadailysun.com

Doug Klock: Insults against Lakes Region not needed

Mr. Dave Kinne of Wakefield, Rhode Island could not be more wrong about the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. There is nothing “dumpy” about it. His presence here is no longer needed. Please vacation elsewhere.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stroke#Disease Control#Diseases#General Health
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 Massachusetts hospitals ranked among best in America

BOSTON — Two Massachusetts hospitals have been ranked among the best healthcare facilities in the United States. U.S. News & World Report released its “2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll” on Tuesday and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, topped the list. Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston checked...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

'High bear activity' reported at New Hampshire campgrounds; tent ripped apart

LINCOLN, N.H. - Visitors are being warned about "high bear activity" at two New Hampshire campgrounds. "Please be aware that Hancock and Big Rock campgrounds along the Kancamagus Scenic Byway are currently experiencing high bear activity," the U.S. Forest Service for the White Mountain National Forest wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post. "At least one bear has received a food reward and has ripped apart a tent in search of more food."
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire weighs energy rebates for consumers

(The Center Square) – Low-income New Hampshire residents could be getting financial relief from the state to help offset energy costs, which are expected to spike next month. In a request to the Executive Council, the state Department of Energy calls for providing a one-time $405 rebate for thousands...
ECONOMY
New Hampshire Bulletin

Zoning friction between towns and churches leads to legal challenges, legislation

One week into the pandemic lockdowns, a group of Bedford residents decided to build a new church. After purchasing a house on Route 101 in March 2020, the group, the New Hope Christian Fellowship, began holding services in the living room. Attendance was modest; just 10 to 20 people participated every week, attending Bible study groups, Sunday services, and pastoral counseling. Meetings were held virtually at first, with church leaders broadcasting from the living room, but the church later moved to in-person gatherings. It began planning an extension to the house that could hold 50 people at once.
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Electricity rates about to climb in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Electricity bills in New Hampshire are about to get higher. Eversource is raising its energy supply rate by about 50% on Aug. 1. With customers using, on average, 25% more energy in the summer, a typical customer could expect to see a $70 monthly increase, the utility said.
WMUR.com

Parts of New Hampshire could feel near or above 100 degrees Sunday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some areas in New Hampshire could feel like near or above 100 degrees on Sunday and areas north and west could see a chance of thunderstorm. A Heat Advisory, the heat index near or above 100 degrees is possible in places, and an Air Quality Alert along the coast are in effect Sunday.
Live 95.9

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WMUR.com

Olympia Sports to close its remaining 35 stores, including 6 in New Hampshire

PORTLAND, Maine — The company confirmed the stores would close by the end of September and that liquidation sales had begun at all locations. Olympia Sports was founded in 1975 by Edward Manganello, who opened his first store at the Maine Mall in South Portland. By 2013, it had 226 locations from Maine to Virginia, the Portland Press Herald reported.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy