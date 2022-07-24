ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Wild-card-leading Rays seek series win vs. Royals

KSNT
 3 days ago

Holding on to the American League’s No. 1 wild-card spot, the Tampa Bay Rays are finding their three-game series in sweltering Kansas City to be tougher than they might have expected against the last-place Royals. The clubs will wrap up their series on Sunday. Each team notched a...

www.ksnt.com

The Associated Press

Hall of Famers in push for baseball in cricket-mad region

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Two Hall of Fame baseball players are leading a push to bring the sport that made them famous to India, Pakistan and the Middle East. Former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera and ex-Cincinnati Reds shortstop Barry Larkin are the familiar faces behind the United International Baseball League. The UIBL plans to bring professional baseball to an area of the world more associated with another bat-on-ball sport — cricket. The league will begin with an inaugural showcase tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in February next year. Further plans for the location of teams and their personnel are still in the works. The League said in a statement that the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East region are home to two billion people “and more than 900 million of those people are fans of cricket.”
MLB

